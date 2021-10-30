Contributor Log In
Words and A Song: Anita Mui 🇭🇰

A Look At ANITA MUI, Blessings Of Morning Time, and Her Recording Of, "The Song Of Sunset!" 🇭🇰

Every morning 🌄, the sun rises. Through this natural jewel, we are given another chance in getting things right. Somehow, we are one of the lucky ones. Always remember that not everyone has that privilege. Therefore, when provided with this opportunity, how important it is to give praise to Most High. How imperative it is to give praises to the Creator for.the power of being, alive.

There are songs, which are geared towards the rising of the morning sunset. These songs have a way of moving one in a way, which we never thought possible. Should we need inspiration in the very start of our day, we are consistently granted this opportunity. Nevertheless, how Heavenly it must feel to move through this tender delight of excitement and awakening. Morning time is the right time for the assessment of self. One is granted a sense of purpose. Should you forget the very blessings of the morning rising, just immerse in the sunny energies, for being, alive! Another reminder. Not everyone is permitted to such grace!

Anita Mui

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/692428511427838857/
https://youtu.be/Tbv8YNtp4KQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/06RD8CxzApXzuhHx54BhQL

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

