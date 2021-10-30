Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Words and A Song: Anita Miu 🇭🇰

Rejection Of Dance's Healing Domain! Highlighting ANITA MIU and Her Recording Of, "Meng Huan De Yong Bao!" 🇭🇰

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

A song becomes more fascinating and intriguing when it is re-sung with a foreign context. Afterall, there is something about the difference in language, which grants it the opportunity to be re-expressed (and re-interpreted) through another style and setting. In addition,, there are other ways of envisioning its beauty; as the song travels into other lands. I’m never gonna’ dance, again. There is a sweetness, when delving into the reasons why a person refuses to engage in the very art of dance. It could be due to the brokenness of hearts. Others may experience dance, as the loss of one’s love. And still, it’s the very treasure of dance, which moves one through a period of intimacy (and stillness). So, why give up this art of healing? Could it be that one is no longer experiencing healing, through its very form?

Moving into Hong Kong waters, the very intimacy of dance is a testimony to its Universal delight. Dance is warm. It moves one through a period of grace, understanding and responsibility. Dance also embraces the very treasures of healing when one’s heart has been, broken. Song: Meng Huang De Yong Bao.

Rejecting Dances In The Wellness Of Time

Anita Miu

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/288441551118652611/
https://youtu.be/EGHw6xHCXUU
https://open.spotify.com/artist/06RD8CxzApXzuhHx54BhQL

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Going The Distance For Love, Afar!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Annie Cordy’s Happy Worlds In Reality’s Many Songs!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Waaberi’s Dance, In Coupling For Love!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.