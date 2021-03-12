Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

word + magic

Journaling With Intention

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
creative nonfiction
creative nonfiction

You know how when you’re immersed in the thing you love best, the world falls away and that passionate, delicious thing is all that matters? Hours disappear. Time stops. When this occurs, you begin to move from what author Gay Hendricks calls your “zone of excellence” to your “zone of genius.” When you operate from your zone of genius, you’re tapping into deep wisdom. It’s like upgrading from a Prius to a Ferrari…and sometimes it’s so subtle you don’t even realize you’re doing it.

What is your genius zone? Mine happens to be writing, but it can be anything. Canning summer peaches. Making deals. Developing powerful nonprofit boards of directors. Anything can be elevated to the G-zone…with enough passion, purpose, and focus. When you’re immersed in your passion, you’re operating smack in the middle of Hendricks’ genius zone. Finding and playing in your G-zone can be the thrill ride of a lifetime…and it can also shake you to your foundation.

Why is genius so elusive? It isn’t always easy to give yourself permission to pursue your passion. Our culture has a million reasons attached to the idea that doing the thing that lights you up is somehow a bad idea. Selfish. Self-centered. This means that surrendering to passion must become an intentional act of defiance. It requires deep conviction to breathe the rarified air of genius.  But here’s what I know about surrendering to your obsession: when you finally give yourself the grace to sacrifice your ego in service to the thing you love, the world does, as Franz Kafka wrote, writhe in ecstasy at your feet

Bending Toward Purpose

I’ve come to know that my purpose is the exchange of stories. This is what my passion has taught me: through journaling, I dance in ancient alchemy. I sit quietly, become still, and focus my thoughts on the kernel of an idea. Slowly, more fecund ideas bloom and I draw them down by attaching ideas to language and enticing them first into the den of my imagination, and then through the soup of molecules that comprise my arm and bony wrist, to drip from the elegant architecture of my fingers and finally trickle onto the page. As everything but the idea itself falls away from my mind, I call the essence of an idea out of the ether and introduce it into material form.

I insist that my students journal by hand. Why? Because writing by hand slows you down. It slows your mind to the pace of your body, it slows your writing to the beating of your heart, and that is worth investigating. Slowing down brings you closer to the DNA of imagination, slows your mind to a delta state where no effort is needed to record notions which appear out of the mists of our minds like ripe persimmons on a crisp autumn day. When you quiet your mind and surrender to being fully present for what shows up, you can trust that what appears is a match to your untamed heart. You meet your genius outside of time and space and share a moment of awakening that requires absolutely no effort at all. This is the genius zone.

Intention and the Power of Genius

Have you ever made a list of things you wanted then put it in a drawer and forgot about it…only to discover it months later and realize every single wish came true? It required four small steps:

  1. intention (desire)
  2. focus (being present)
  3. giving a disembodied “idea” form (writing it down), and finally,
  4. forgetting all about it (detachment).

The simplicity of this sacred little ritual makes it easy to overlook, but don’t let its unassuming nature fool you. This is powerful magic.

For millennia, humans lived without written language. We were storytellers. We shared stories of ancestors, mythic heroes, cautionary tales.  We painted pictures with words, and sometimes just made pictures on cave walls. This makes a certain sense, because we store memories as pictures in our minds. Pictures are symbolic of an entire story. Words are helpful, but words are to pictures what maps are to landscapes. One only represents the other dimly. When we transfer ideas into words and put them on paper, they can form entirely new shades, meanings, uses. When we meet our genius outside of time and space, we become a channel capable of birthing entirely new realities.

“Out beyond the concepts of right and wrong, there is a field. I will meet you there.”

— Rumi

This is what I know: we, must surrender to our purpose. We must give in, give up, release any notion that we are in control. Just toss it out the window. You are *not in control. What you are, is in service to the great yawning genius of your true nature. Can you get your head around that? Give yourself permission to live in that space, to dance with that magic and you will never question your purpose again.

Cynthia Gregory, MFA is an award-winning author, writing coach, and life strategist. To request a free coaching session about your creative writing project, write to [email protected].  Sign up for Cynthia’s “Blog Your Biz” writing workshop here.

    Cynthia Gregory, Executive Coach | Life Strategist at Cynthia Gregory COACHING + CONSULTING

    As a nonprofit leader with more than two decades in the field and as a certified Co-Active Coach, Cynthia Gregory knows that no one works harder or deserves more validation than nonprofit fundraisers, executives, and cultural change-makers. Through her executive coaching practice, Cynthia supports nonprofit leaders with individual and team coaching, and through Nonprofit Leadership Mastermind Group facilitation.

    Cynthia earned her BA, journalism from Gonzaga University, and her MFA, creative writing, from Mills College. Cynthia is widely published, and author of Journaling As Sacred Practice: An Act of Extreme Bravery.

    Facebook:  Cynthia Gregory Coaching + Consulting

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why You Shouldn’t Try to Be a Jack of All Trades

    by Aimee Tariq
    Community//

    How We Are Hurting Ourselves By Trying To Be A Jack of All Trades

    by Imran Tariq
    Woman in her Zone of Genius
    Community//

    Overwhelmed? You’re Probably Missing This 1 Trait

    by Midori Verity

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.