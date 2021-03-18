Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wonder Girls United

Celebrating Women's History Month

Now more than ever, American women of all backgrounds and cultures must stand together as a united front, and what better time to ignite this unification than during Women’s History Month! In celebration of the significant contributions of all women, Wonder Girls, a non-profit | after-school program for high school girls based in New York and New Jersey launches Wonder Girls United, a virtual campaign to learn and explore the extraordinary life stories of iconic historical female figures and influential women of our times who have made an impact on women’s empowerment.

Wonder Girls hosts include Victoria Zervoudis (Freshman, 15), Yana Giannoutsos (Freshman, 15), Ellie Kim (Senior, 18), and Jasmine Garcia (College Senior, 21).   Each one will be paired up to interview four inspirational women including  Doctor and Captain of the U.S. Army Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins; Actress, Author of bestseller ‘Embracing Me’, Activist, and TedX Speaker April Hernandez; 2008 Miss Universe and Ambassador to AID for AIDS Dayana Mendoza; and Life Coach, TedX Speaker, and World-Renowned International Dancer Magna Gopal.

“Our Wonder Girls United campaign provides our girls with an opportunity to be a part of a meaningful project and to connect them with women who are living proof that through hard work, determination, kindness, and love, anything is possible,” said Natalie Maniscalco and Irene Zervoudis, Co-Founders of Wonder Girls.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EST, Wonder Girls will premiere Women United, hosted by a diverse group of girls from the Wonder Girls program who will interview a multi-cultural group of phenomenal women to share our mission in building bridges of understanding and collaboration

Tune in to Wonder Girls website at wondergirlsusa.org or via Facebook + Instagram + Youtube + LinkedIn Channels.  DONATE TO WONDER GIRLS

