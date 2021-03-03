Women’s History Month: 5 Fierce Inspirations in Life and Love

It’s Women’s History Month! The annual celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society, as well as the time of year when women collectively wonder we can’t get this level of love and acknowledgement year-round. But that’s a question for another day. Here and now, we are celebrating those women who inspire us to love ourselves – which as brilliant women – we know, is the first step to finding peace and success in our relationships.

Maya Angelou – Poet, Author, Activist

Proof positive that you don’t have to scream to be heard or have impact. She’s changed generations with her quietly powerful writing and a spirituality that helps us to find peace and strength in even the most challenging times while empowering us to be our best selves, always. Her words speak of love, courage, beauty, respect, equality, happiness, success, change and life as women and the well of inspiration we draw from them runs so deep.

Two of our favorite quotes:

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

“It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Lawyer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Champion for Women’s Rights

Or, as many of us lovingly refer to her; Notorious RBG. Not only do we have her to thank for many of the rights we as women enjoy today, she’s also an inspiration to us as a wife and mother. You may not realize that while RBG and husband Martin were at law school at Harvard University, she attended both her classes and his so he could keep up while being treated for cancer. All while she was raising a family – women can truly do anything!

She was once asked her advice on marriage, “It comes from my savvy mother-in-law, advice she gave me on my wedding day. “In every good marriage, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”

Michelle Obama – Lawyer, Writer, Advocate, former First Lady of the United States

And all-around force of nature if we do say so ourselves. But we also love her for her ability to stay humble and true to herself. In fact, she often describes herself as, “Malia and Sasha’s mom,” first. As FLOTUS and now, she is a voice of hope, humor and of giving back.

Can we also say #relationshipgoals when it comes to her marriage? What speaks to us most is that she shares the realness of the challenges in marriage; “Don’t expect it to be easy, melding two lives and trying to raise others, and doing it forever. I mean that’s a recipe made for disaster, so there are highs and lows. But if in the end you can look him in the eye and say, ‘I like you.’ I stopped believing at love in first sight. I think you go through that wonderful love stage, but when it gets hard, you need a little bit more.”

Tina Fey – Actress, Comedian, Writer, Producer, Playwright

You’ll find her photo in the dictionary next to “Girl Boss,” or at least you should. She’s as smart and relatable as she is hilarious and has risen to great heights in the traditionally male dominated industry having won Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Writers Guild of American Awards and was nominated for a Grammy. As a working wife and mother, we also love her for the fact that she hates the double-standard of being asked, “How do you juggle it all?” Preach!

Words to live by from Tina Fey:

“Don’t waste your energy trying to educate or change opinions. Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it.”

“You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.”

Tina Turner – Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Author, Icon

The ability to rise above is embodied like no other in Tina Turner. Yes, she had a tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner, but never let that define her. In fact, she fought to keep her married name and went on to become an icon in the music industry as a solo artist in her 40s no less. She’s also written several books on overcoming difficulties in life and learning to live with joy. We love the truth in this quote from her.

“If you are unhappy with anything — your mother, your father, your husband, your wife, your job, your boss, your car — whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. You’ll find that when you’re free, your true creativity, your true self comes out.”

