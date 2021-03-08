Women’s day, world’s day

l wrote this short text two years ago, i don’t think i can add something. Seen all the recent revelations in Greece about sexual harassment and misconduct against mainly women, this text is probably more relevant than never.

Today, we expect women to be:

our companions,

our sexual partners,

to be loving, attentionate mothers and help raise the children,

to keep the house,

to cook,

to participate equally to the family budget,

and all that with a smile, don’t we expect the impossible???? Yes, but they keep trying … So, thank you for all these efforts, I love you women, you give a sense to our life.