Women In Wellness: “Spend less time staring at screens” with Jamie Bacharach

Spend less time staring at screens. While smartphones enable us to live more professionally productive, socially interconnected lives, they are not without their downsides. Extended exposure to the blue light emitted by smartphones — particularly in the evening and nighttime hours — has been linked to lower melatonin levels which are associated with cancer and disease. Additionally, smartphone addiction has been linked to depression and anxiousness that wreak havoc on wellbeing and health. Get a handle on your smartphone and smart device use in order to lead a happier, healthier lifestyle.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamie Bacharach (Dipl.Ac). Jamie is a licensed Medical Acupuncturist, as well as a Life Coach and Chinese Herbalist. She is the founder and Head of Clinic at Acupuncture Jerusalem. Jamie has been featured and cited for her expertise in publications such as BuzzFeed, Bustle, Elite Daily, Brides, Business Insider, Reader’s Digest, and POPSUGAR.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

Iam originally from Toronto, and I’ve dedicated my life to uncovering the most effective ways to enhance fitness, health, and daily living. Growing up I was always fascinated by the notion of sickness and health — suffering and healing. As I began to take a more active interest in the health and wellness sphere, and particularly when I applied my learning to my own wellbeing, I realized that this was something I wanted to pursue not only leisurely, but professionally. That is why I studied to become an Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine practitioner.

As a Licensed Acupuncturist (Dipl.Ac) and Life Coach, I work with my patients in order to not only balance their bodily qi and heal whatever ailments they may be suffering from but to remedy their lifestyle issues and help them correct the underlying causes of their ailments as well.

Diet, fitness, sleep and lifestyle habits are all enormous contributors to the status of health, and I take it upon myself to identify and correct these shortcomings in my clientele. In this way, not only will they be living better, they will be feeling better!

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

It’s important to note that lifestyle tweaks are not always universal and may be more — or less — effective depending on the person who is doing the tweaking! With that being said, here are three simple lifestyle tweaks that will almost always guarantee better wellbeing:

1. Drink more water. Dehydration can alter body temperature, sap motivation and make a person tired and lethargic. In short, water is the fuel that our bodies require in order to run properly. Not only does drinking water prevent negative occurrences, but it also lubricates joints, protects sensitive bodily tissues and helps move waste through the body. I can’t tell you how many of my patients have seen positive results after making a conscious effort to drink more water, and especially when using water as a substitute for sugary drinks.

2. Regulate your sleeping schedule. Sleeping allows our bodies to rest. This conserves energy, regulates blood pressure, slows the heart rate, controls breathing and balances body temperature. Consistent, healthy sleep will help your immune system function, enhance brain functioning and memory, ensure functional blood flow and help control appetite and weight gain. Sleeping enough, and during the proper nighttime hours, is one of the most pivotal elements of a healthy lifestyle. I could go on and on, but I think you get the point — for better wellbeing, get enough sleep and at the proper time.

3. Spend less time staring at screens. While smartphones enable us to live more professionally productive, socially interconnected lives, they are not without their downsides. Extended exposure to the blue light emitted by smartphones — particularly in the evening and nighttime hours — has been linked to lower melatonin levels which are associated with cancer and disease. Additionally, smartphone addiction has been linked to depression and anxiousness that wreak havoc on wellbeing and health. Get a handle on your smartphone and smart device use in order to lead a happier, healthier lifestyle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since starting my career would have to be when I helped a family of five not only live a healthier lifestyle but save hundreds of dollars a month on their grocery bills. Although I was initially treating a member of the family for insomnia, our relationship quickly developed into a full-fledged lifestyle coaching arrangement in which I altered and enhanced their typical family meal menus and shopping lists. Every member of the family reported weight loss, improved motivation and a greater overall sense of energy!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A mistake I made when starting out as an acupuncturist was not identifying the fact that two different issues that a patient was suffering from were in fact related. Initially, I prescribed different treatments for both issues separately. The results from my treatment were underwhelming, which brought me back to the drawing board so to speak. After a review of the case and further investigation of the patient medical history, I understood that the two complaints were in fact two different manifestations of the same underlying issue. After identifying the root problem, I was able to target it and cure the patient.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In terms of health and wellness, I am helping to make a bigger impact in the world through my outreach and collaboration with various companies to help write and serve as a source for articles that educate individuals in the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. I’ve contributed to features in POPSUGAR, Elite Daily, Business Insider, Reader’s Digest, Brides, Bustle and more — and it’s always an honor and a privilege to share my expertise with readers through various platforms.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother was the person who truly instilled the values in me that paved the way for my successes and career. Always one to try to center me and guide me towards a love of natural health and wellness, she is the person who encouraged me to study Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine in the first place. I would not be where I am today without her!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be centered on the importance of getting a good night’s sleep! The value of regular, healthy nighttime sleep and the problems that can be caused by a lack of quality sleep cannot be understated. Irregular or low-quality sleeping habits can disrupt wellness in so many ways while exacerbating existing illnesses or deficiencies. A movement to educate people regarding the importance of sleep could do a tremendous amount of good in the world.

What is your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Don’t be discouraged by naysayers. Along any kind of road, you’re going to encounter people who attempt to bring you down — either directly or indirectly. Focusing on your goals (in my case, my clinic and my work) and what inspired you in the first place is always healthier than paying any mind to those who would see your efforts undone. A positive mindset can always bring about an improvement in health and wellness.

2. Learn from your failures. Every experience, good or bad, is a learning experience. That’s the mental approach that needs to be taken in order to improve and grow as opposed to stagnate or flounder. By understanding where we’ve gone wrong in the past, we can ensure that the same mistakes are not repeated in the future.

3. Never stop learning. In the health and wellness sphere there are perpetual developments, changes, breakthroughs and evolutions taking place which you need to be learning, understanding and incorporating into your own life and work. In order to optimize wellness and live the healthiest life possible, understand the world around you and the changes that are taking place in it. The same lifestyle that was considered ‘healthy’ 10, 20 or 30 years ago would not necessarily be viewed as healthy today!

Do you have a “girl-crush” in this industry? If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be? (Let another “woman in wellness” know that you respect her as a teacher and guide! )

Rachel Brathen is someone that I really admire! Her efforts to popularize holistic therapy and mental health support are so important and as someone who is constantly trying to work on my yoga, she is totally inspiring. The notion of finding your purpose that Rachel preaches is so powerful, and the way she empowers women to understand inner healing is wonderful. We need more yogis inspiring and empowering women!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

What a difficult choice to make. Of these four topics, I would have to say that mental health is dearest to me. This is because not only is the societal stigmatization of seeking help for mental health problems harmful, it is something which is receiving very little attention in the mainstream. Sustainability and environmental changes are critical, but I believe that mental health in particular needs more attention to be given to it so that not only will there be more resources available for individuals suffering from mental health problems, but so that those individuals will feel more comfortable seeking help for their problems and taking advantage of those resources.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thank you for these fantastic insights!

I can be found at my website, https://acupuncturejerusalem.com/ as well as on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/jamie-bacharach/ on Twitter at twitter.com/BacharachJamie and on Facebook at facebook.com/jamie.grafstein