Women In Wellness: “Plans are good but make them fluid and flexible”, With Mituri Pradip Sharma & Chaya Weiner

As part of my series about health and wellness leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mituri Pradip Sharma. Mituri is the Marketing, PR & IT Lead at Nim-Véda Australia, a company dedicated to the provision of Organic Based Ayurvedic Personal Care alongside Certified Organic & Organic High Quality Gourmet Raw Ingredients. Mituri has been working in the Health & Lifestyle Space since she was 14 years old and has worked as a Print Journalist and in Strategic IT before. Nowadays, Mituri focusses on growing here family business while continuing to write extensively in the health space for a variety of print and online publications.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I’ve been obsessed with Mother Nature from a very young age and I credit my parents for this love for all things natural. My father started Nim-Véda Australia and as such I have been working with him since I was fourteen, so my passion for the natural lifestyle started young and has been encouraged and fostered by my parents and grandparents throughout my childhood and into adulthood! Needless to say, I have learnt a lot while on the job and while observing my father and his antics on our kitchen counter!

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I moved into IT and business straight after completing my postgraduate degrees in IT and business but I never really got Nature out of my blood so to speak. As someone immersed in technology, I really didn’t see many opportunities to combine my passion for nature with my technological career but as I continued to work I noticed the dire need for those of us in high stress jobs to include nature in our mental and physical health. The role nature plays in keeping us all healthy, mentally, physically and emotionally should never be undervalued, I soon realised the importance of natural remedies and solutions in everyday life — even in specialties you may not normally consider nature being of any value to.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are so many, mistakes happen regularly as you continue to grow in life but the lessons you learn from them are priceless. I think the funniest mistakes I have personally made always get more compounded when I refuse to accept that I don’t know all the answers! Call it vanity, ego or just trying to save a deal that is plummeting south, often what gets me into the most trouble is not saying, “hang on a minute, I don’t have the answer to this, can I get back to you please?” Even after working in this field for as long as I have, I don’t have all the answers and why should I? Part of the mystery is finding out what I don’t know. Though at the time, these mistakes seem devastating, in hindsight mostly it was more a bruise to my ego than anything else, and I have learnt to laugh at them!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Our business is in the organic space, and especially with foods, it is really imperative to keep abreast of changing consumer requirements and interests. We are constantly discussing the next big thing with our suppliers, clients and even end customers to keep a finger on the organic pulse at all times. It’s important to remember that the “superfoods” of various cultures have the positive effects they do because they’re a way of life for the cultures they flourish in and are consumed regularly for life but it’s still always exciting to be amongst the first for the next food craze.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As I mentioned earlier, my parents have been a formidable positive influence on me throughout my career. Their never say die attitude, unrelenting positive energy and mindset as well as innate ability to pick me up and support me when I start to waver has been of an indescribable importance to me throughout my journey, and continues to be so. Parents have this innate ability to catch us when we fall and bolster our spirits at exactly the right time, and I’m fortunate and grateful for their experience and love every single day!

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

As someone in the wellness space, I can list my absolute must haves in my “wellness space”:



1. Turmeric — for cuts and inflammation in an emergency and to have daily in some warm milk to fight off arthritis.

2. Coconut Oil — for oil pulling to keep teeth clean, bacteria free and to ensure a natural whiteness

3. Apple Cider Vinegar with the Mother Enzyme first thing in the morning in some water to keep skin clear and maintain a healthy weight.



Here are two morning routines I personally partake in for a healthier start to a busy day:



Turmeric in Warm Milk:

Combine a teaspoon of Certified Organic/Organic Turmeric in a glass of milk and bring to the boil. Drink this concoction twice a day to keep arthritis/rheumatism at bay and to reduce the inflammation of joints and muscle tissue. Used as an ancient Yoga remedy, this healthy drink is consumed from childhood to ensure arthritis and inflammation of joints never strikes. You may add some honey to sweeten the drink if wished.

Bonus Tip: Try sourcing a hand-pounded organic version so that all the properties and nutrients of the Turmeric remain without the damaging effects of cold/hot pressed processing.

Lemon Juice to the Rescue!

Combine the powerful benefits of Vitamin C and Honey first thing in the morning and you will never go wrong.

Not only is Lemon a great source of vitamin C, coupled with the wonderful immune building and anti-oxidant components of Organic Honey, we’re not surprised this magical gift from Mother Nature has the flu and annoying pollen shaking in their menacing boots.

Mix the juice from half a freshly squeezed Organic Lemon with a teaspoon of Organic Honey in lukewarm water and drink first thing in the morning. This is a morning power drink packing a three way punch, it’s great for weight loss (just in time for the Summer bikini), it’s great for your skin and it’ll build your immune system to a level that’s going to have the Hulk green (or greener) with envy.

As a manufacturer of Organic Based Ayurvedic Personal Care Range & Organic High Quality Raw Ingredients distributed to Health food outlets and Cooperatives both nationally and internationally, I’d like to also direct your attention to the power-food and natural sweetener alternative — Jaggery/Panela.



There has been a steep increase for this wonderful natural produce made from sugarcane.



Jaggery, also referred to as Panela, is made from sugarcane and the date palm tree. Found in South East Asia, jaggery is a common household ingredient in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Jaggery is a great natural substitute for sugar and is also better for those who are attempting weight loss, available in a variety of shades ranging from a golden light brown to dark brown.



The many health benefits of Jaggery include, but are not limited to:

— The treatment of anaemia, purifying blood, the prevention of pimples and acne, while promoting healthy skin and hair

— Relieving premenstrual symptoms and assisting in muscle soreness, cramps and pain

— May be useful in preventing pregnancy anaemia

— Reducing water retention in the body as it combats excessive salt intake in our diets while cleansing

— Relaxing blood vessels to assist in maintaining blood pressure

— Relaxing nerves and muscles to relieve migraines

— Acting as an antioxidant while reducing respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis and more by maintaining a clean respiratory tract.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

An Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda and Living with the Himalayan Masters by Swami Rama are two books that completely transformed my life. I had injured my back in school quite badly and the pain was debilitating, in fact I honestly felt crippled for a good 5 to 6 years afterwards, to the point of being depressed throughout the day as I never felt anything but pain. I had gone to visit my paternal grandmother at the foothills of the Uttarakhand Mountains in India and every morning my father and I would walk to a very ancient Shiva temple where I met a new young monk. Throughout the weeks that I was there, he taught me that I had been looking outside myself the whole time for the solution to my problems when all the answers I needed were within me, screaming to be discovered. I credit this trip and being open to the possibility of the all-knowing self for my healing and journey towards self realisation.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Look in the mirror every morning and repeat these phrases as dictated to the youth of India by formed Indian president, Mr. Abdul Kalaam:

1. I am the best

2. I am a winner

3. I can do anything

4. The higher power and/or Universe is with me

5. Today is my day.

Believe it when you say it, act it out throughout the day and think it at all times — it does wonders!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m personally really proud to work for a company that strongly believes in protecting the environment and prosperously sharing our beautiful planet with all living beings in a sustainable an achievable way.

We’re a small business that has achieved council approval for being a sustainable business that works in one of the rare national spots of the world, the gorgeous Blue Mountains, Australia. We just received the 2019 APEC Insider Award for the Best Personal Manufacturer in Asia Pacific, which is proof if you have a passion and a strong commitment to an ideal, anything is possible!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. You’ll be okay no matter what — every time I believe I’ve failed or made some big blunder that is instantly regrettable and seems impossible to come back from, I find a new opportunity highlighted as a way out! Sometimes being pushed into a corner is great for the soul and even better for business — it forces you to think outside the box.

2. Falling is okay and sometimes it’s good — similar to above, sometimes what appears as a failure is actually the universe helping us towards something bigger, better and brighter in life. Though it may look like a failure at the time, often hindsight will show you it was a turning point instead.

3. Don’t have too much of a plan — plans are good but make them fluid and flexible. They need to be agile and adaptable to changing circumstances and situations. Bending slightly now may make this client your best ever, just because you chose to compromise.

4. Believe in yourself and ignore the naysayers — words your mum and dad probably told you all throughout childhood and if they’re anything like mine, still continue to do so. Have faith in your abilities and in your dreams and aspirations because no one knows them or understands them the way you do. You’ll always have people that say you can’t do something, surround yourself with those who believe in you and most importantly, believe in yourself and you’ll get there, history is proof of this!

5. The universe listens to us — it really does. Put out positive and solid energy towards what you want and the Universe will have no choice but to bend to your commands and demands, life is energy, harness the power of positive affirmation for your good, rather than your bad.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win” — Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

Truer words have never been uttered, nothing worthwhile ever comes easy!

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oprah Winfrey because her entire journey towards achieving her goals, her life, and her never say die attitude is in all honesty mesmerising and so very inspiring.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nimvedaaustralia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nimvedaaustralia

Twitter: www.twitter.com/NimVedaAust

Thank you for all of these great insights!