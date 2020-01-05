Women In Wellness: “Not everyone on the spiritual path is spiritual” With Uma Alexandra Beepat & Chaya Weiner

Not everyone on the spiritual path is spiritual. When I left the corporate world, I was doe eyed and dreamy. I envisioned a community of peace loving, incense smoking, mantra chanting lovable people surrounding me all day everyday. NOT! People come to the spiritual realm to seek peace, guidance and healing….as in…..they don’t have it! SO, for the most part my job is GREAT because I get to work with passionate, motivated people who want change for themselves and the world…..other times not so much. I get manipulative, addictive or victim claiming people who can be narcissistic, passive aggressive or even gas lighting! I was quite shocked and hurt in the beginning but ten years out, I can quickly identify the patterns and adjust my interaction to them.

As part of my series about health and wellness leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Uma Alexandra Beepat. Uma is a Spiritual Teacher, an Intuitive Consultant, Psychic Mediumship mentor and Author of The Awakened Life published by Balboa Press Publishing. Uma is the owner of Lotus Wellness Center in Northern Virginia where she provides classes in spiritual development and energy healing and private intuitive consultations. Uma holds over 40+ certifications in metaphysical studies which include titles of Certified Hypnotist, Past Life Regression Therapist, Theta Healer, Access Bars Facilitator, Reiki Master Teacher, Aromatherapist, Hatha Yoga Teacher, Tuning Fork Practitioner, Bach Flower Consultant, doTerra Advocate, Certified Life Coach, Certified Angel Tarot Reader, Psychic Medium, Reflexologist and Licensed Massage Therapist among others. She is the Creator of The Intuitive Mentorship program which is an eight-month program for spiritual and intuitive development. Uma’s belief is in the power of self-healing and analysis. She empowers people to seek the truth for themselves and mentors them to achieve freedom from fear and limiting beliefs to stand boldly in their authenticity.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

My backstory is that I have always been a psychic and a medium with intuitive skills. Growing up undeveloped as so many people do, created a lot of stress for me and my relationships. I was all over the place and emotionally exhausted. When I turned 27, I decided I needed to just be a BETTER person for myself, my children and my relationships in life. I spent years in spiritual healing and development before opening my metaphysical wellness center in 2009. I have been in business for 10 years and loving it!

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I opened a massage studio with the intent to provide massage to clients that were like me- tired, distressed, unhappy and lacking joy. Over the years the focus shifted as my psychic and mediumship abilities grew. I had a deeper desire to help clients with their healing not just physically, but mentally, emotionally and spiritually too. My spiritual business developed so quickly that 10 years later I no longer do massage! The majority of my client sessions are now intuitive consultations. It made me realize many people are seeking spiritual guidance but in a different form from religion. It opened my eyes to the changing human consciousness.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

OMG I am so embarrassed to admit it but here goes! I once held a class for a MLM I was involved in. I was smitten with the products so much that I raved about the products and my own experiences with the products for the whole event. At the end, I asked if anyone had any questions and one woman asked,” Where can we get these amazing products?”

I totally did NOT sell or even tell them about my business!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

I am! I am working on my second book and have created two retreats for 2019/2020. The Living the Awakened Life Retreat in October (www.bit.ly/theawakanedliferetreat) and New Year New You Workshop in January 2020!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am eternally grateful to all my mentors and teachers who have shared valuable knowledge with me to help me grow and evolve; my kids for keeping me grounded and showing me unconditional love always and my partner Rob for being my rock.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

1) Meditate everyday! It sets the tone for the rest of the day and keeps you calm no matter what happens

2) Make time for yourself every day, every week, every month and every year. I have two hours a day for quiet time, two days off a week, a spa day once a month and an annual solo vacation once a year!

3) Read books everyday! Grow yourself everyday!

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

In college I read Voltaire’s Candide and it changed my life. Voltaire was a French philosopher who spoke about mindlessly following other people’s advice without doing your own thinking or “tending to your own garden”. It shaped me and made me strong in my decision to follow my own path and not let other people sway me.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am working on that right now! It is said “it takes a village to raise a child”…but what about adults? We need community as well. It is my vision to bring Lotus Wellness Centers to every small town and large city in the world. We can have a safe place for men, women and children to come, heal, learn and grow.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Through the countless emails and correspondence I have received, I have already made deep impacts in people’s lives that made them change for better permanently. I am helping people work through their past pain, mental restrictions, limiting beliefs and emotional wounds to live healthier, happier and more peaceful lives.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Truth is consistency.

My partner Rob Pritchard told me that only a couple of years ago and it was profoundly life changing for me. I would take people at their word because I assumed everyone tells the truth. Now I look at actions. Someone’s actions tell me a lot more than what they say. I don’t think people lie purposefully, I think we sometimes mix up our desires with our truth. We can desire to be one way but until we do it, it is only a desire. Consistent actions show me the truth of who you are. It has helped me a lot in my business of owning a metaphysical wellness center.

2) Not everyone on the spiritual path is spiritual.

When I left the corporate world, I was doe eyed and dreamy. I envisioned a community of peace loving, incense smoking, mantra chanting lovable people surrounding me all day everyday. NOT! People come to the spiritual realm to seek peace, guidance and healing….as in…..they don’t have it! SO, for the most part my job is GREAT because I get to work with passionate, motivated people who want change for themselves and the world…..other times not so much. I get manipulative, addictive or victim claiming people who can be narcissistic, passive aggressive or even gas lighting! I was quite shocked and hurt in the beginning but ten years out, I can quickly identify the patterns and adjust my interaction to them.

3) A spiritual business is still a business

Again, I was quite doe eyed and dreamy but as a Capricorn, I knew I had to work when I created my center. Just like in business, I have tried and denied many things looking for the things that do work. One common business practice that is not so common in the spiritual community is having contracts. If a teacher wanted to rent my studio, I would have my assistant send them a contract to sign and send back. It worked well until one teacher told me they did not want to sign the contract about renting my space and then accused me of operating from a place of fear. He suggested I receive healing for my fear and learn not to project my own insecurities into my business. Well needless to say, he is no longer at my studio and my contracts work just fine for keeping the teachers happy and our center clean and tidy.

4) Hire personnel when you make money.

I assumed when I came “out of the hole” and living paycheck to paycheck, the extra money meant I could have fun! So I did for a couple of years but then I noticed my business was not growing, my “fun” was becoming boring and I felt meaningless in my own personal life. I had heaps of projects lined up but when I did work, I didn’t have time to address them all.

I started outsourcing some of my work, hiring a team of professionals to help me in other areas and an assistant to keep me on track of what I have to do. Genius. It changed life for me and my business!

5) Have FUN!

You can’t take yourself too seriously, we are not working towards the grave to just hang up our hat and die. We are meant to enjoy the experience! One of my favorite things to do is to collaborate with other professionals and create classes or retreats. I tend to plan it on an “off” weekend when I am not working. I do this because even though it is a “work event”, I don’t want it to feel like that for me. I plan to show up and have fun and bring a great experience to all who attend. If we make money, great. If we don’t make money and just break even, all good. Because it is not one of my work weekends, I allow myself to relax and not stress too much about it.

I didn’t leave jobs working for other people to work for myself and be miserable again. It has to be fun and enjoyable. So whenever I feel pressured or my schedule gets too packed, start whittling it down and taking some more time off. Life is here and I want to enjoy it. That to me is the greatest perk about being an entrepreneur.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

My favorite life lesson quote came from my dad. He told me “If you love what you do for work then it is not work.” That has been permanently etched in my mind since childhood and he is right. I am having a lot of fun and titling it “Work”.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Of course Oprah! While Oprah is not a spiritual teacher in the sense of actually holding classes and teaching in that way, I consider her a very important spiritual teacher by her use of media to bring awareness to the emotional and spiritual needs of people. I would love to just have a casual lunch with her and be in her company for a chat to share my vision with what I am doing. She just might like it!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (703) 369–6762

Website: www.umalotusflower.com and www.lotuswellnesscenter.net

YouTube: Lotus Inspiration1111

Instagram: umalotusflower78

Facebook: Uma Alexandra Beepat

