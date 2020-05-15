Women In Wellness: “Having a positive mental attitude and thinking process is a successful key to healthy wellbeing” with MarCee Reimbold and Gina Franklin

Having a positive mental attitude and thinking process is a successful key to healthy wellbeing. Meditation is a great way to channel and achieve that goal. Remember that a positive mindset helps with the power of healing.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Gina Franklin and MarCee Reimbold, the Co-Founders of Generation Skin. Generation Skin is a wellness brand offering a innovative form of scar treatment with their universal breast patch “Sunset Bloom.” Gina and MarCee are here to share their journey of endurance, grit and hope to remind us to never to give up. Plus, how they hope to change the world, one scar at a time. After undergoing a breast lift/augmentation in 2005, Co-Founder, Gina Franklin experienced complications and was forced to have a second surgery. Unfortunately, this second surgery resulted in a recovery that took far longer than expected, as well as severe scarring on her breasts. Although she did what she could to diminish the scars, nothing seemed to work. Her doctor recommended silicone bandages, but there was nothing on the market at the time for post-surgical breast procedures. The only options were overpriced sheeting online or tiny 1-inch bandages from the local drug store (at a huge markup!). Gina was forced to cut bandages and add parts in order to fit and cover her scars fully, which ended up wasting more product than she could actually use. Gina was pushed to the point of debating whether to continue scar treatment or to go without. Gina was determined to find a happy medium. Gina and MarCee met in the summer of 2008. MarCee and Gina talked about what they were working on and began to share their future plans. Over a casual dinner, Gina explained her concept for a new product that would help women with breast scars heal better but lacked the funding to get the company off the ground. Fate would have it, MarCee was looking to invest in a new business that helps others, and with her resources, the journey began and Generation Skin was born! Gina and MarCee teamed up to design and create “Sunset Bloom” by Generation Skin, a universal breast scar rejuvenation patch. In addition, the patches are water-resistant, contain no medication, and are reusable. When Gina was recovering from her surgery and accepting her new scars, she found the truth about healing; that our emotional state of mind can make a huge impact on our ultimate recovery.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

1. Having a positive mental attitude and thinking process is a successful key to healthy wellbeing. Meditation is a great way to channel and achieve that goal. Remember that a positive mindset helps with the power of healing.

2. Exercise and a proper diet is a must to maintain better wellbeing. Whether taking a brisk walk, doing yoga or just keeping our bodies moving and active can make all the difference to better well being. Along with exercise, making wise choices through our diet, including proper hydration is also important to our overall health.

3. Finally, one of the most important is adequate rest. We tend to neglect that and it does have an impact on us. Remember, our bodies heal while we sleep. Make the extra time to take a nap or go to bed early to catch up on the rest our body and minds need. Along with that, when needed, Sunset Bloom can be an additional aid to rejuvenate and expedite your skin to make you look and feel beautiful.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When we finally completed the design and execution of the Sunset Bloom patch, we were surprised by how many different uses the product had, beyond our initial concept.

The initial idea was to create a beautiful, universal breast scar patch in a unique way that was also affordable. I had gone through some depressing times when I was going through my post-breast surgical healing. I felt frustrated and undesirable. I knew that there had to be a better way to heal physically and mentally. Transformation and positive outlook was the goal and inspiration.

The most amazing story was one of a woman named Kellee. Her story of breast cancer, undergoing a double mastectomy and the story of her survival were truly eye-opening for me.

Her journey and spirit were so amazing, that we knew we had to reach out to her. Through her blogs and friendship, it made it very easy to talk to her about “Sunset Bloom.”

She gladly accepted our offer to try it and promised to give honest feedback, before and after pictures, as well as any daily questions or communication.

To our surprise, within just 3 weeks, she was healing rather well and much faster than we all expected; surprising even her doctor.

The appearance and texture of her scars became lighter and softer. She was very pleased and so was her fiancé! She felt more confident and her spirit uplifted. She even wore them out by the pool! The soft and flexible material allowed for breathable flow and comfort, while the medical-grade silicone healed the skin.

Witnessing the miracle of Kellee’s rapid recovery, really sparked something in us. We want whatever we can to provide a wonderful healing experience for all!

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Our product, Sunset Bloom, was created and designed to help with the appearance of scars and texture. Ultimately, to get rid of scars in a beautiful way. Sunset Bloom is a unique alternative to help aid in the healing process after surgical procedures. Our product is a beautiful flower patch printed on a water-resistant fabric adhered to a medical-grade silicone that contains no medicine.

We hope the beauty of the flower will give the user a positive feeling inside and out.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Both MarCee and I [Gina] have to honestly say each other. When it comes down to executing the concept, it never could have happened without one another.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Resources for Rejuvenation. We would love to see more non-profit resources who can provide free product(s) and/or affordable care for those who cannot access on their own.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability. It is important to meet the needs of the present without lowering the standards of the power of our future generations.

