Women In Wellness: “Don’t compare yourself to others” with Cyndi Walter

Don’t compare yourself to others. It took me years to learn this. Some people have a lot of skills, a big network and can come into a network marketing company and skyrocket. Others like me, had a LOT of skills to learn, had to grow my belief and confidence and had to learn how to be servant leader. It may have taken me longer then some but it has made my story more inspiring.

As part of my series about health and wellness leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cyndi Walter. Cyndi is a devoted wife and mother of four, with over 27 years of experience as an entrepreneur, trainer, and speaker in the direct selling industry. As a marathon runner and fitness instructor, Cyndi has always been passionate about exercise, and has partnered with a company that shares her love for wellness and her belief in a healthy lifestyle. As a work-from-home mom in a rural part of eastern Ohio, Cyndi has built a dynamic organization with many leaders who share her passion for healthy aging through optimal nutrition and mental attitude.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

My childhood was anything but fairy tale. Although I sometimes wish it could’ve been different — it taught me to be independent, work hard, dream big and that to truly be successful I have to help a lot of other people along the way. The life lessons I was forced to learn at a young age have served me very well and I am grateful beyond words for my story as I can use it now to encourage others.

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I went from breaking out in hives in a college public speaking class to speaking/training at our biggestannual conference in front of 16,000 people. After conquering that fear, I feel I can accomplish just about anything.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my first times speaking, I was all wired up with a microphone and extremely nervous back stage. My speaking coach told me to share my most embarrassing moment with her to take my mind off of my nerves. Neither of us thought that the whole sound crew would hear my most embarrassing moment which then got even more embarrassing lol.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

I am working on growing my business globally. We have a small presence internationally, but I am excited to grow my team in many different countries and travel to train my team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Ruth Early — she was my first true mentor in direct sales. I helped her in her home office a couple days/week when I was a new stay at home mom. I watched her as a business woman, leader, wife and mom and learned so much from her. I knew I wanted what she had but little did I know it would take me 20 years to get there! NEVER GIVE UP!!!

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

1. Nutrition — eat to fuel your body, cleanse toxicity out of your body, and stay away from fast food and processed food

2. Sleep — get enough sleep — I have an entire bedtime routine I follow every night.

3. Gratitude — EVERY day find things to be grateful for.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

MANY books — so many it is hard to choose one. I will share Developing the Leader within you 2.0 by John Maxwell.It helped teach me that I needed to be a person of Influence to attract Influential people. It reminded me of the absolutely necessity of being a servant leader, the importance of having a huge vision, discipline to carry it out and that personal growth is non-negotiable to my success. The story I would share is that over and over again it has been my vision, my belief in someone, my service to someone that has inspired them to make the necessary changes they need to make in order to become successful in their business. The text messages, cards and even gifts I have received thanking me have been absolute treasures to me. Sometimes people just don’t have enough belief in themselves and aren’t able to dream big. It is our responsibility to help them and believe in them until they can see it for themselves.

My company’s vision statement is to impact world health and free people from physical and financial pain. I want to help people everywhere take their health more seriously and be proactive with it versus reactive when something goes wrong.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

By tithing and giving back we have been able to make contributions bigger than what I used to make annually in my last 2 businesses. We have helped a lot of local charities and churches but also are contributors to some global charities as well. We also teach and model the importance of paying it forward.

Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Your family and friends not only may not support you but may even tease or mock you or not be able to handle your success — you must learn to navigate and push through this.

2. When building a network marketing business there are very few people who are really driven. Many people start and stop or even worse quit. Believe in everyone but depend on no one! I have had to learn I can’t want this more for people then they want it for themselves. I spend most of my time with the people who treat this as the beautiful business it is.

3. Anything worthwhile is uphill “John Maxwell” — my success has taken a LOT Of years to earn. I have had to work incredibly hard. I’ve had setbacks and challenges but I have always been willing to pedal harder on those hills and the payoff is amazing!

4. If you treat your business like it is a hobby it will pay you like it is a hobby. If you treat your business like it is a successful business it will pay you well.

5. Don’t compare yourself to others. It took me years to learn this. Some people have a lot of skills, a big network and can come into a network marketing company and skyrocket. Others like me, had a LOT of skills to learn, had to grow my belief and confidence and had to learn how to be servant leader. It may have taken me longer then some but it has made my story more inspiring.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Rachel Hollis — she is self made. I relate with her and her work ethic. I listen to her podcasts and of course have read her books. I would love to meet her and tell her how she has impacted my life!

Thank you for all of these great insights!