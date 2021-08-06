Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Successful businesses may take a long time to take off.” Interview with Yuna Rapoport

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

I am a board-certified ophthalmologist with extra fellowship training in refractive, corneal, and cataract surgery. Having trained at Mass Eye and Ear of Harvard Medical School, the Accelerated Honors Program in Medical Education at Northwestern, and Vanderbilt, I have accumulated a fund of expertise that she now brings to each patient. My work regarding advances in eye care and surgery has been published in leading peer-reviewed medical journals and presented at major ophthalmology meetings.

I am the Founder and Director of Manhattan Eye, a boutique private practice in Manhattan that customizes its approach to each patient’s individual needs with a delicate touch and warm bedside manner. Our goal is to provide specialty care focusing on laser vision surgery and cataract surgery. The culture of the practice is to make each patient the absolute center of every encounter.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

I think many business owners would say this- but staffing has been a challenge. I have heard that whether you have a 5 or 500 person business – properly hiring, training, and motivating staff is challenging at every level. I am very fortunate to have a very motivated group around me, as well as mentors/ colleagues I can reach out to for support and guidance through this.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

I have a phenomenal CTO who works tirelessly on our website and SEO. However, medicine is now a customer service field and on occasion, we have a disgruntled patient who leaves a negative review. We try to address every issue brought up in a negative review individually and publicly, but unfortunately, this lowers some of the rankings.

A quote I recently heard: “50% of marketing efforts work are very successful, and 50% are not at all; I just have no clue which one is which.” This sometimes feels true and you just have to keep trying all angles. I imagine having a system by which you find out where patients are getting referrals (organic search, doctor referral, paid advertising) is helpful in order to know where to devote more resources.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

I always wanted to be partner in and own part of or the entire practice. When it was clear that was not happening at the practice I worked, I thought about making the leap earlier than anticipated. (Most doctors in Manhattan only start their own practice after a decade or more of working for someone else, and I decided to do it after 3 years). It actually took close to 10 months from inception to completion – there is a lot of paperwork involved in setting up a corporation, etc. in New York State. I was lucky to have had a support group of other doctors who were solo practitioners and great family and friends to bounce ideas off of. I definitely couldn’t have done it without them.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

The same three things every entrepreneur- woman or man- should do are make they have a good business idea/ skill to offer, have the patience to invest both financially and time-wise, and have a strong work ethic.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Unfortunately, there is nothing to do to ensure anything is successful in 2 years, and successful businesses may take a long time to take off. I will circle back to say that work culture and staff management are very important. Additionally, everything at the end of the day comes down to you getting it done. There is no passing the buck anymore- if something is not done, it’s up to you to do it.