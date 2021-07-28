Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Reach out to others in your business niche to share wins and losses so you don’t feel alone.” Interview with Sherry Trautman

Please tell us a bit about yourself and describe your company.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always loved chasing the next new adventure, capturing that incredible “money shot” photo, and recommending outstanding experiences to fellow travelers. Leading up to starting my own business, I worked in marketing, corporate aircraft design, web design, writing, art, and photography.

One day, I mused to my husband, “Wouldn’t it be awesome if I could utilize all my talents, interests, and skills in my own business?”

And so, with much trepidation, excitement, and fierce passion, Traveling Michigan with Sherry & Chris was launched!

Today, I’m the multiple hat-wearing owner of Traveling Michigan, a business with a heart for promoting local businesses, events, and inspiring travelers to explore the incredibly diverse state of Michigan.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

The most challenging aspects of starting a new business were determining the direction I wanted to take with my business and how to stay on task. For example, when I first dove in, I wanted to travel and write about anything and everything before researching, strategizing, or planning because I had no idea how to research, strategize or plan!

I recommend reading everything you can about your business subject but be mindful of the get-rich-quick “guides” out there. I bought several guides that were full of fluff and only succeeded in frustrating me and knocking me off course. Although I’m not saying all guides are wrong, be mindful of which ones you choose to follow as you can quickly lose your direction.

As a tip, I recommend joining Facebook communities and attending conferences in your field. I constantly gain a wealth of knowledge from my colleagues, which better serves my time and money.

Plus, I recently purchased a life planner, in which I write weekly goals. I find it too stressful to write daily goals, so every Monday (or the previous Friday), I plan five to six concrete goals for the week and take pride in checking them off as I accomplish each item on my list.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

The Google algorithm is the biggest challenge that I have faced from day one and will continue to meet for many years; I think everyone can relate to that sentiment. To start, I focus on creating high-quality content through pictures and researching keywords. I have a standard practice that I follow for every page I build.

The top three things I always try to answer when creating engaging digital content are determining who my audience is, what they need, and whether I completely covered the topic. It’s fun to talk about the breathtaking scenery and exciting experiences, but I also need to address a traveler’s basic needs and answer all their burning questions.

As a helpful guide, I reference Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs when writing my posts. For example, will the activity offer food and drinks, are there bathrooms and is it safe? If I’m writing a post about activities for children, parents will want to know if the activities are engaging for children, if there are changing tables, shade, picnic areas, etc.

My goal is to have my readers feel satisfied after reading my posts. It’s working, and our traffic has gone up eightfold in the past six months. We use many standard SEO tools and a few tricks that we learned over the past two years.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

Leading up to entrepreneurship, I held several jobs in design and art. One of those jobs is where I met Chris; it was a design job in aviation and was one of the most exciting times of my life. Unfortunately, after three jobs in aviation, I found myself in the downturn of 2006-09.

Chris and I got married, and I worked at an art glass studio as a web designer, marketer, and teacher for kiln-fused glass. I loved the challenge of creating art with children and adults alike. I also discovered my love of marketing and web design.

In 2013, we moved across the state for a new job opportunity for Chris, so I had to reset my path once again. Undeterred, I adapted and learned yet another new skill, “Insurance Demand” writing. I know it sounds off the wall, but I promise you it all ties together!

That segue from art to writing made me realize I enjoyed writing. However, my love for art and photography had been on hiatus for far too long.

The “ah-ha” moment for Traveling Michigan occurred while researching a summer road trip. I couldn’t find an easy way to plan my trip. Authentic and honest reviews were far, and few between, plus the answers to my own Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs remained unanswered. As an avid traveler, I was frustrated, and I felt I could solve this need for other travelers while simultaneously promoting Michigan’s businesses, activities, and natural wonders.

I was afraid to leap into entrepreneurship because I was fearful of failing. What if my business didn’t make any money? What if I wasted two years pouring out my soul and no one wanted to read my posts?

While I agonized about taking the leap, Chris was involved in an accident that resulted in a shattered pelvis. He was in the hospital for five days and endured a long, complicated surgery and ten weeks with a walker.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Chris needed care and help to get around. I missed several days of work and was ultimately let go. I took this as a sign to launch my business which involves writing, art, travel, adventure, and helping others. What a perfect blend! As you can imagine, I have never looked back!

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

Take the time to research your business, determine how your business will be different from those currently out there in your field, and make a business plan. Try to remove emotion as you list what problems you will solve and your unique perspective. When I first started my business, I found it beneficial to list my competitors and identify what made them successful.

Only begin a business if you are passionate about the subject matter. To clarify, my husband and I went to a seminar a few years ago. The presenter indicated the best way to start a new business was to research hot topics and choose one regardless of your interest in the subject. Say what? I can tell you right now; if I determined underwater basket weaving was the hottest topic out there and decided to start a website on that, I would lose interest within two days. So, be sure to ask yourself, will I still be interested in my topic three years from now, and is it evergreen (not trendy)?

How much time do I have to devote to my business? The amount of time you have to commit to your business is a critical factor in how fast you can get your business off the ground, gain customers and earn your anticipated income. If you only have ten hours a week to dedicate to your business, be kind to yourself and realize it will take time to achieve your goals. Consider hiring help as starting a new business requires wearing many hats.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

One of the most important suggestions I can make to someone is to start a business in which you are passionate and knowledgeable. Do you love your subject matter enough that you would work for free until your business gains traction and profits? I can’t stress this enough. You must be passionate about your subject matter as you will live and breathe your business every day.

Another suggestion is, don’t be an island. Reach out to others in your business niche to share wins and losses so you don’t feel alone. I recommend joining Facebook groups, attending conventions, and searching for local meet-ups groups to connect with others. One of the best things I’ve done is attend media events and dinners with fellow bloggers. It’s stressful and scary going to these events, but I always come home feeling energized and happy.

I also like to channel Alice from Alice in Wonderland when she quips, “Sometimes I believe in as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” I say, do it!

Even before getting out of bed, I like to plan what I’m going to do first, which sets the tone for the day. If I don’t have a plan, I could easily spend an hour on Instagram while still lying in bed. Before I know it, it’s 9:30 a.m., and I just wasted a valuable part of my day. So, get up, plan your day and knock it out!