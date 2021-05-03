Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “If you’re still moving forward, you are not failing.” Interview with Sarah Love

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

My name is Sarah Love. I’m the owner of Phoenix Magic Adventures. I design Oracle cards. I also do tarot and oracle readings. The cards help the user with finding answers in their lives. I started this company to use my background in psychology and my desire to help people grow spiritually to fulfill my passion of being an entrepreneur. My dream is to have my cards in therapist offices to help teach clients self care.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

I feel that being alone in your business journey can be daunting. Sometimes it can feel lonely because your big idea is in your head and other people can’t see it yet. I overcame this by befriending people who were successful at what I wanted to accomplish. These female entrepreneurs have given me the power to think big in my growing business.

I was also sure to share my ideas and dreams with one or two close cheerleaders in my life. I shared my successes after I had accomplished them. Sometimes a well meaning person can share their fear and it becomes a new fear for you and a block to your business.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

The biggest digital marketing challenge I have faced as a business owner is learning all the differences in platforms. Educating myself and finding people who are doing well was helpful. I post content and have a spreadsheet of data from my own content. This allowed me to make choices about posting and what hashtags to use to create more engagement. I have also joined groups to learn what is successful.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

I come from a family of entrepreneurs. From a young age I would go with my grandmother to clean houses. I used to love getting cash for each task I did. My grandmother was a wonderful entrepreneur who encouraged me to try new things. I love the freedom of running my own business.

What are the most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

If you’re still moving forward, you are not failing. Sometimes the moments that look like failure are the moments that require us to push through and do something we never thought possible. Automate as many things as possible in your business to avoid fatigue.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

You are changing the world. A year from now with consistent showing up for your business, your world will shift in big beautiful ways. It took me six months of training my brain to stop thinking “I need to find a job”. Don’t worry, that thought goes away.

Find a clear definition of success – Your own description of what success feels like for you. Don’t set your goal as things you can’t control. Make your goal things that don’t rely on other people. Design systems for your business that flow with your needs and lifestyle. Ultimately, be true to yourself and you will never lose your way.