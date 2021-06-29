Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Firstly, assess your business idea and research.” Interview with Lena Bond

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

UK born, 42 year old mother of 2 children (18 and 10). Originally worked in the Hospitality sector in London UK as an Events Manager for over 10 years and now I’m the founder and CEO of an online sex shop, Chain & Bow.

We are a fresh, all inclusive and chic brand that welcomes everyone regardless of gender, sexual orientation, age, to have a much more enjoyable browsing experience when shopping for sex toys and items alike. It’s immediately noticeable and everyone who has visited the site has said so too. A work in progress for sure but off to a great start . The next two years will be important for building the brand and achieving first page Google ranking eventually where the big boys sit.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

One hundred percent learning about SEO! On site SEO, Off site SEO etc, Google ranking the list goes on. I entered a whole new world which I didn’t know existed . Learning how Google operates and understanding the concept of the big companies dominating the keyword and ranking aspect (which I think is totally unfair and should not be allowed, but that is another story) was a real eye opener. However , I didn’t let that put me off . I even got ripped off by a so-called ” SEO expert” who I found on the Upwork platform. He did nothing but build a long list of bad backlinks . I was fortunate that I actually had researched enough by that point to know that he had produced utter rubbish and more importantly, what the lasting damage could be if I let him do more , so I immediately fired him . Fortunately, I found a great lady with years of solid experience to assist with an ongoing campaign in the end , which is certainly working! I also reached out to some established bloggers and asked for help. Amazingly, they actually replied and a really great relationship is developing between us all, where we are showing interest in each other’s hard work and helping to spread the word!

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

In all honesty, actually learning what digital marketing is and its benefits in the first instance. For people in my generation, it’s not at the forefront of our minds because marketing was mainly in the physical sense, such as magazines, newspapers, adverts , business cards etc . That’s how I was thinking but obviously it didn’t take long for me to understand that we are in the 21st Century now and it’s all about marketing digitally and via various sources online. I am investing in the process by working with a highly skilled digital marketing lady who is building a long term campaign for Chain & Bow and hopefully this will become apparent within the next six months. I like to work slowly and solidly. Nothing is a quick fix and if you want to compete with the big guns then play the long game.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

Desperation! The Covid pandemic killed hospitality and basically everything I had worked towards in my working life. With savings depleting by the day and only receiving 60% of my usual salary, I decided to risk it and use some of my Grandmother’s inheritance she had left me the previous year, and invest in a bullet proof industry. I always had a secret fascination with the sex industry and how much of a growing , changing , evolving sector it is. I wanted to be a part of it and improve the experience. I was totally bored of all the websites I had seen and uninspired . They are either bog standard and functional or too in your face and seedy, there had to be a balance somewhere and I wanted to be the one to bring that. I’m a great believer in seizing the moment and living for today and I knew that it was now or never . So I got serious and started researching further.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

Firstly, assess your business idea and RESEARCH. Do this by looking heavily at the competition and whether or not you can add anything new. Be honest with yourself and discuss with intelligent people (not necessarily close friends), who will be able to add details that perhaps you hadn’t even thought about. Included in this are costs and working out if it will make money.

Secondly, budget. Allow for variations but don’t go off track with your start up costs. If the math doesn’t work, neither will the business. So many people fail and allow their great idea to be the reason why they start a business. An idea is one thing but you need to keep in mind that you are doing this to be successful in the long run. Generating an income for your business is vital.

Thirdly, marketing is key. Put most of your budget into brand building, good logo design, SEO and making sure that your website is running quickly and is technically sound. Potential customers have no time for slow, sluggish websites. They will simply find another that works, resulting in a missed sale.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Yes. If you follow the three important steps above then you will be on the right track. Obviously, there are hiccups and glitches along the way but be a woman and persevere! We do this the best right? Keep emotions in check ( not always easy) but it is important to be professional and not to allow the business to slip into “personal”. You will need to develop thicker skin that’s for sure and use your skills to speak about your business in a realistic yet positive manner. Not everyone will like your idea or be supportive and that’s ok. Remember why you are doing it and be stubborn. If you need help, do not be afraid to ask the right people via email and social media. Maximum it’s a “no” but it could be a “yes” and that will make all the difference to your confidence. As my mum would say, “If you don’t ask, you don’t get”!