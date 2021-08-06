Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “First off, I would say not to fall for imposter syndrome.” Interview with Louisa Nicholson

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

Hello! My name is Louisa Nicholson and I have over 20 years of experience in website development, design, and advertising. I went plant-based and then vegan around 6 years ago and I noticed how difficult it was to transition in my diet, it took me hours of time researching online to find recipes, learn new foods, etc. Out of frustration, I founded Every Vegan Recipe in 2020, an international platform that allows people to find and share plant-based recipes. It’s currently still in development with active marketing campaigns to raise awareness. It’s both a tech company and a publisher. Given my background working with developing platforms and working with publishers, it just so happens I’m the perfect person to make this vision a reality!

I wanted to build a platform where people can find and share recipes easily, make it easier for recipe creators to get paid for their work, allow new creators to be found easily, and focus on creating a platform that focused on user privacy. These decisions all led to the company model focusing on being member-supported and becoming advertising-free, to focus on the free flow of information without outside influence driving key decisions.

The platform will launch as a website first with an app to follow. Every recipe shared or published will be categorized in nearly 100 ways, have extensive nutritional information displayed, and allow users to share, rate, and ask questions, among many other features! Our audience is anyone who wants a recipe to cook with that’s made from plants, whether you are a vegan, need a nice side dish, or a Meatless Monday recipe.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

Time is the most challenging aspect for me, since I still work full-time as an employee at another company! I have to be hyper-focused on the time needed to work about 50 hours a week at my position, live my life, and also run a new company desperate for my attention. Every minute is precious to me. I have yet to overcome this obstacle, but I have found a good working relationship with myself so I can avoid setbacks and reduce the amount of stress experienced.

I am very fortunate to have received entrepreneurial advice from successful founders over the years and they’ve taught me a lot about what is important to work on and when. If I had to give any piece of advice to a new founder: eat humble pie every day – talk to other founders and get help with your challenges. As for the time obstacle myself, I make lists of order of importance and stick to the plans unless an emergency or opportunity pops up. Being disciplined is the best asset I have right now.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

I would say the biggest challenge is trying to hone the marketing messaging to the simplest terms. I think I have yet to really fine tune that yet and I’m okay with that at the moment. Overcoming this obstacle means interacting more with the target consumer and releasing more iterations to see what resonates the most. Second to that I would say generating leads is a constant struggle for me given I haven’t fine-tuned the messaging yet and I am always fighting for time.

Right now everything is a work in progress and I believe our target consumer is very understanding of that which is nice. For the early adopters, they get to watch the company grow over time and say that they contributed to the company in the long-run. Over time, this will be a huge benefit to us – that we earned peoples’ trust and gained a sense of community through learning and engaging with them.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

This is an interesting question for me to try and put into words! For me, I’ve had the pleasure of working for a lot of companies, starting a couple, and witnessing others being started. I’ve seen a lot of success and failure and I’ve worked in the trenches seeing what worked and what didn’t work. There’s something very addictive about understanding problems and knowing how to execute the solution to those problems. For me, it’s in that area where I find a lot of pleasure. You can offer a solution to a problem and hold the responsibility for executing on that. I love that!

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

This is a great question to remind myself of these three things as well, thank you for asking this! First off, I would say not to fall for imposter syndrome, where you might feel on certain days that you are not qualified to be in the position you are in. No singular person knows everything or is ready for every event, you are no different than anyone else, and there are no set guidelines for the role you are playing. You do not need any particular education or training, you just need to get the job done and work well with people, don’t worry about what others think of you and don’t hold yourself to an impossible standard. If you feel particularly unqualified on a certain day, take note of what you can work on, there might be something you need to learn, but do not call it a setback, thank the opportunity for showing you something you can grow.

I would say that everyone has experienced a toxic work situation in one way or another and to keep those at heart as examples of what not to do. So, secondly my advice would be to never emulate bad behaviors thinking you must do those to succeed. For instance, do not gaslight, do not be mean, do not harass anyone, don’t try to win by force, don’t lie or manipulate, etc. What might have worked to “get ahead” in a cut-throat business decades ago is no model for anyone, no one likes this behavior, and it will not get you very far. Women have the unique ability, in my opinion, to meet logical thinking with care and affection, and that is a great strength for us in a leadership role. Learn to cultivate your strengths with grace.

Lastly, I might say to remember to have some fun! Maybe it’s just me, but I think I tend to overdo myself at times and forget how to enjoy the process. Please reward yourself, celebrate every win no matter how small, and remember why you’re doing this in the first place!

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

I think every business is different and so will the timelines. How do we even measure success? Many companies today are valued as billionaire-dollar businesses and do not turn a profit, years later, are still dependent on raising capital to sustain themselves. They might be profitable soon, it’s not for me to judge, but it’s hard to measure what success means for everyone. For one business, a large raise in the capital is a success – for another, it’s turning a profit or having 10 full-time employees.

Define what is success to you: is it launching the MVP, is it being profitable, is it employees? I would advise making plans at set dates, 1 month, 6 months, and 1 year. The plans should cover what work will be accomplished on those dates and how it affects the goalpost of success. After 6 months you will need to adjust the plans, no doubt, but you’ll have both what your ideal timeline was and what the reality is turning out to be! Being realistic and flexible will get you quicker to the goal post you had set out to do. Quantify. Measure. Re-evaluate. If you’re calculating, honest, and flexible enough to change what isn’t working, soon your plans will match reality and you’ll be able to keep your plans. Then you’ll know how long it’ll take for you to be successful and what you’ll need to accomplish that.