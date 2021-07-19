Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Find a cheerleader because entrepreneurial life is hard.” Interview with Patrice Jupiter

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

I am Patrice Jupiter, founder of Bath & Beauty Box, a bi-monthly subscription delivering premium spa day skincare and beauty essentials to help busy women to relax, indulge and enjoy on repeat. Every other month our subscribers receive a box filled with 100% cruelty-free bath, skincare, and beauty products to provide the ultimate self-care experience.

I started Bath & Beauty Box because as a single mom, I rarely had time to decompress after working, running errands, and going to softball practice. I’ve found the best time to truly relax was late at night when everyone was asleep. I enjoyed creating a personal spa oasis, where I could focus, gather my thoughts and really unwind. It was and still is my happy place.

I remember during the beginning of the pandemic feeling drained, consumed, and burned out. I, like many women, missed self-care dates of manicures, beauty salons, and an occasional spa day. I decided we could still enjoy spa days even at home. And that doesn’t mean we would sacrifice our beauty routine.

I treated myself to fabulous makeup, refreshing skincare, and the most relaxing spa tools. It was fun to apply quality skincare and beauty products to ensure I was always “camera ready” during the endless Zoom calls and in the evenings I would wash away the day with a relaxing warm cozy bath.

It made me feel more confident, happy, and relaxed.

I believe in setting aside quality time to recharge. I really enjoy pampering myself in the comfort of my home and know it’s necessary for my mental health. Beauty and skincare should be relaxing, fun, and easy to maintain. I have had plenty of aha moments during my home spa days. I no longer feel bad or guilty for making time for myself.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

The two most challenging things I’ve faced are not having enough time to work on my business as a working mom, and understanding the components of starting and growing a business. I have always struggled with time management. Now I wake up early l to focus on building and learning. In the beginning, it was extremely hard because I didn’t know what I was doing; I used my skills as a quality engineer to create lean systems. automating when I could. I mainly did what felt right. I remember listening to an interview with Sara Blakely, where she stated following her business instincts proved to be her biggest advantage in growing Spanx. I learned quickly not to sweat the small stuff and continue to push forward. I found wonderful bloggers whose audiences were mainly single working moms. Which was perfect because they were always busy with little to no time for relaxation and self-care. I teamed up with a few to do several giveaways and to promote excitement for Bath & Beauty Box initially.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

My biggest digital marketing challenge to date would be the constant changes within digital marketing. It is not a set- it-and-forget type of thing. Digital marketing is dynamic and what works today, may not work next month. It taught me to diversify my marketing tools and strategies, look for trends and integrate digital marketing with personality.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

I never aspired to become an entrepreneur. At the beginning of the pandemic, I would send fun self-care packages to my friends to spark inspiration and encouragement. When the boxes arrived we would schedule a Zoom happy hour to catch up, apply a face sheet mask, and discuss being a “teacher” while working our corporate jobs. One of my girlfriends said I should look into selling the self-care packages and I started researching subscription boxes. I discovered most beauty boxes did not combine bath, skincare, and beauty products. They either provided spa items or make-up, but not both. Bath & Beauty Box is different because we curate premium products to spark relaxation, happiness, and confidence with make-up, bath products, skincare, and related tools. It’s great because you can enjoy a spa experience at home and yourself the self-care you truly deserve.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

The three most important things to do when starting a business are to test your idea, build a community and/or an email list, and find a cheerleader because entrepreneurial life is hard. Most people will never understand it. Challenges will happen, but the reward is worth it. As women, we get really caught up in perfection and that’s simply impossible especially when everything is constantly changing. Do your best and know you will make mistakes and guess what – it’s okay.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Yes, there are 5 steps I would recommend for success. One, have a multi-level marketing plan, in the beginning, keep it simple, but as you grow and scale layer your marketing. Two, know when to hire help, make a list of all the things that you don’t like to do, and hire someone to complete those tasks. Three, always deliver a great, memorable experience to your customer. There are so many brands, services, and products on the market. I suggest putting forth the extra effort to wow and delight your customer. Four, survey, poll and casually ask your customers questions, which will in turn help improve your product or service. Lastly, it’s easier to sell to existing customers than to acquire new customers. Customer acquisition is real and it’s much more expensive to find new customers than to sell or upsell to your current customers. Plus they already know, like, and trust you and your brand.