Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Draft a plan with achievable goals and markers for success along the way.” Interview with Josephine Walters

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

I am a Toronto native and Engineer by training with a diverse background in project management, business development and marketing. Passionate about pet well-being and quality design, I founded Noots.

Noots is a modern pet brand providing a fresh take on cat products as we know them. Our mission is simple; To offer sophisticated, high-quality cat products for design enthusiasts and their pets. Noots offers a growing collection of cat furniture and everyday essentials to meet your cat’s needs while complementing your home and style.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

My biggest challenge within my first year was launching the business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic interrupted product development and set my launch back a few months due to inventory delays. Although difficult, I chose to view this challenge as an opportunity to better prepare the business for launch. In turn, I was able to spend more time building my email list and refining the website.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

Digital marketing can be a challenge when you have little to no customer data. From the get-go, I struggled to refine my audience targeting for paid ads, despite all the testing that I did. Instead of continuing to throw money at paid ads for negative or no return, I leveraged an audience I already had access to, my cat’s Instagram followers. This large community of cat lovers was the perfect place to start acquiring my first customers and grow organically! As I acquired new customers, I collected enough data to start running paid ads that would result in positive returns.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

From an early age, I took an interest in business and maintained the expectation that I would one day start a business. I studied Engineering but completed a specialization in Management and strategically pursued opportunities that would equip me with skills and business acumen useful for my future entrepreneurial venture. While I continued my 9-5, I waited for an opportunity and idea that felt right – One that I could get behind with real passion. That idea came to me in early 2019 after I brought home my first pet, a kitten who I came to name Noots. As a first-time cat owner, I quickly learnt that design-friendly cat products are hard to find. A new wave of modern pet retailers had emerged, however, offering limited options for cats. This is a gap I was excited to fill. With a desire for quality products and an eye for the aesthetically pleasing, it felt like a natural fit.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

Research – Get to know your industry/niche in depth. Get to know and study the players and your possible competitors – what are they doing well/not well? Are there opportunities?

Test – Find a low-cost way to test your idea.

Plan – Draft a plan with achievable goals and markers for success along the way.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Speaking from experience as an eCommerce founder, I would say identify who your ideal customer is and how to target them, and figure out how to retain your customers and get them coming back. Your first customers probably won’t come to you or know you exist. Good customer acquisition will help prove the viability of your business, while customer retention will help prove longevity.