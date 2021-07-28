Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Don’t compare your beginning with someone’s middle or end.” Interview with Alicia Pierre

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

Hi, my name is Alicia, the founder of Legally Techie™. We help legal professionals and law firms maximize Google Workspace securely through specialized support services and training. After working with attorneys for a few years, I noticed that most legal IT consulting companies were mainly for Microsoft Office users. I also noticed how law firms using Google Workspace (FKA G Suite) were paying for several different tools by different vendors when it was already provided within their environment. We consider ourselves pioneers in this legal technology space! While many are creating new apps and tools for the legal industry, we are helping law firms to transform their existing back-office systems into a fully dynamic cloud-based environment with Google Workspace. We are all about maximizing what you already have!

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

The most challenging thing for me was imposter syndrome. I used to work behind the scenes in law firms, so being in front and center didn’t sit well with me. I constantly felt, and even now sometimes, that I wasn’t myself, that I should just work in the background and have someone else be the face of the company. I’m such an introvert, so having to market and engage online is such a dread for me. I would constantly compare myself with others who look great on camera and don’t seem nervous; their charisma was contiguous. Unfortunately, that wasn’t me naturally, but I kept trying and kept putting myself out there. Soon I realize that most legal professionals are looking to me as the Google Workspace expert, so I need to speak as one and not have doubt or insecurities when I advise them.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

Where do I begin? Hahaha… We have the ideal situation for most entrepreneurs, where you know your niche and your audience, but we found it hard to convey to our audience the importance of having our services. That’s it, learning how to communicate with your audience in a way that speaks to them. Also, each networking platform has its own rules and ethics. There was a lot of trial and error, more errors than trials, but you’ll see what works with time. Network platforms are built on technology; they are ever-evolving, so being dynamic and not static helps when you need to adjust marketing tactics.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

I honestly enjoy helping others, whether I am getting paid for it or not. I like making a difference in others’ lives by providing the tools they need to excel. I do a lot of volunteering locally, so my work life revolves around that and not the other way around. Even at my last employment before becoming an entrepreneur, I took it upon myself to train new hires on the Google Workspace platform. It is a wondrous feeling to empower others with practical knowledge! I know I don’t need to be an entrepreneur to help others, but being an entrepreneur allows me to help others even more since I control my time. Unlike money, time is something you can’t get back.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

I know what I am about to say has probably been said before – It can be a good reminder for many, including myself.

Don’t compare your beginning with someone’s middle or end. Many times on social media, you just see the end results of one’s life, day or week. We forget that everything has a process: cooking dinner, buying a home, and starting a successful business. Always trust and enjoy your process.

Be balanced. You became an entrepreneur to have more control of your life and time, but many, when starting a business, develop habits and schedules contrary to that. So from now, I have trained myself to set boundaries with work and personal life. I realized that things that were so urgent weren’t really important, so it can wait until tomorrow.

Always remember your end goal or your “why”. This allows you to ask yourself, ‘Will this decision, purchase, or even client bring me closer to that goal?’ Asking that question has saved us so much time and money. You’ll realize what works for someone may not work for you since it doesn’t align with your goals, even though it is not a bad idea.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Ask questions! We all want to sound like an expert, but it’s okay not to know everything. It’s okay to ask what others think and get a second opinion. Always ask questions on legal requirements for your business, great tech tools, and even productivity tips. Once you found a reliable answer that aligns with your end goal, put it into action! Doing things right the first time can save you time and from a massive headache down the line!