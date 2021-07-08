Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Don’t be shy, timid, or hold too strongly to your original idea.” Interview with Holleen Lawrence

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

Joy Anthology’s mission is to help people preserve and celebrate memories from their wedding day. We provide a fun, easy-to-use alternative to wedding guestbooks. After a wedding couples’ special day, we provide them with a customized keepsake, featuring photos of their guests, invitees who couldn’t attend, and loved ones who have passed on. We offer both an archival-quality canvas keepsake, ready for display, and a digital download that is perfect for sharing.

My Daughter and I launched our photography business, Blind Photography, fifteen years ago that put us on the path to the creation of Joy Anthology. We built a successful business documenting life’s special moments and milestones. Through the years we’ve seen our clients’ families grow, and it has been a privilege documenting all the great milestones in their lives.

While photographing weddings, we started seeing guests take selfies while waiting in line to sign the guestbook and saw how much our wedding couples loved receiving these photos. We realized there was an opportunity to blend the intent of the guestbook – helping couples remember their guests in the years to come – with the fun and capabilities guests had taking pictures with their phones or tablets.

With family and personal funding and professional development, in late 2019 we introduced Joy Anthology, our proprietary mobile guest capture platform and keepsake generator, to the world. Since we knew the wedding industry firsthand, our first targeted demographic would be wedding couples. Clients customize their keepsake design, create a special text code (to text to our 1-515-329-7824 number), after texting their personalized code, guests, receive a link to then add their name and image to the couple’s keepsake. Once all guest photos are submitted, their personalized keepsake is produced and delivered.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

When we launched Joy Anthology in late 2019, overall responses were incredibly positive. People loved the idea of a mobile image capture platform that generated a cherished keepsake, but they wanted more design options. We responded by adding additional design features to our current design and color options, providing choices that matched a broader range of aesthetics, as quickly as our funds allowed.

Then the pandemic hit, like so many businesses, the realities of a global pandemic offered the biggest challenge we’ve endured to date. Our new business, so closely aligned with an industry that was shut down, forced us and the rest of the wedding industry to rethink their mode of operations.

Sales stop, and wedding couples started adapting to social distancing rules and zoom weddings. We realized it was critical to pivot as we knew Joy Anthology would be a perfect fit for less than perfect circumstances. We did a marketing pivot aligning with Covid. Sales came back but sluggish. As the pandemic continued, we watched the devastating emotional and financial toll it was taking on wedding couples and families. Following hundreds of social media wedding groups across the nation, we listened to couples talk of the need to drastically slash their wedding budgets, choosing small ceremonies when they could, cutting all “frivolous” items and activities, and postponing celebrations for some later date.

We knew we had to let go of our pivoted sales goals and pause expanding new design development. We offered a substantial discount to couples and gifted Joy Anthology to wedding couples devastated they were unable to have guests present at their wedding. In this small way, we wanted our clients to still be able to see and enjoy all the loving smiles from all that loved and supported them, maybe easing the impact of Covid just a little bit. Providing them with a keepsake to look back on with celebratory love for years to come. The Covid challenge allowed us to see the opportunity to offer digital keepsakes and the ability to give the give of joy to so many wedding couples hurting.

Our sales are starting to pick back up again. We’ve had the opportunity to ask our consumers how we could make their Joy Anthology experience even better. They continue to validate the need for expanded design options including culturally relevant choices, a simple universal design, image editing, and additional design features, like expanded color and font choices. Delivering more options will broaden our market appeal, but that of course, takes money. We are actively working with amazing community resources to seek the additional funding needed to expand design options, other markets, and marketing strategies.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

Challenges: Major challenge was developing, pivoting, and deploying effective marketing strategy as needed with no background in digital marketing and limited funds to hire digital marketing professionals.

Building professional images and video content with no funds.

General Challenges: Educating potential customers on exactly what our product was, how it worked, and then convincing them to buy it.

Realizing we had more than one consumer, the wedding couple and wedding guest using the platform.

Making the purchasing process easier.

Knowing we needed expanded design options for broader sales and no longer having the additional funds to do that (we were drawing off of my husband retirement funds)

Overcoming these Challenges: First, we’ve accessed every free marketing resource our community has to offer, including the Score mentoring program, our local Small Business Administration, and tons of free videos and webinars. We started learning and using production tools like Canva and Promo.com. We learned web design and management to take over our website management to cut our overhead costs. We used our photography knowledge to create compelling images of our product in a variety of rooms and editing our photos specifically for online viewing. We researched popular social media groups for people planning their weddings, joined hundreds of those groups, and posted as often as permitted by the group rules.

Second, we started promoting educational fun 30-second videos giving quick overviews of how Joy Anthology works. Revamped our website, created a buy now design later option, and a try it for free option. And are creating QR codes and signage for wedding couples to make the guest capture super easy for weddings guests.

Thirdly, we are still working on building and accessing the needed additional $40,000 needed to expand and modify our platform and products.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

As a poor, legally blind, single mom, it was almost impossible to be taken seriously in the business and work world alone. I constantly fought financial, social, and physical barriers, with zero or minimal support. But I always believed, and still do, that hard work, unrelenting persistence, and building the right team can lead to accomplishing amazing things.

Seventeen years ago, I convinced my daughter to join forces with me to become an unstoppable business force. Our first business was an independent coffee shop. In our fifth year, Starbucks opened a drive-up location just blocks away, closing us down. Sad but not defeated, I suggested we pivot my passionate hobby of photography to a business. That was a great fit and together we built a thriving photography business. That business then led to Joy Anthology.

Our business journey doesn’t look at all like I planned for myself and my family. But we’ve been reminded of three powerful things. Keep pushing forward. Even if it’s slow, you are still moving. Two, you don’t lose when you give, and three, speak up, ask for help and build the best family, friends, and community resource team you can.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

Be clear about what your product or service is, and what makes it special or unique. Don’t assume you know that’s what your consumers want. We knew in general what our wedding couples wanted but dropped the ball regarding design.

Don’t be shy, timid, or hold too strongly to your original idea. Speak up and seek help, it’s not a weakness, it’s a strength. Listen and let go of your ego connected to your idea. when you get good input or insight allow it to pivot and change to meet your consumer need. Remember you are trying to solve a problem for a consumer.

Be realistic about what success looks like to you and how long it may take to achieve. These last 2 years have greatly impacted how we define success. For us it is no longer only defined by a dollar amount, but rather, we have to take a more feminine or emotional direction, in that we’re able to bring joy to someone’s life, to capture cherished memories to look back on. And no, we aren’t making so much money that statement is easy to make, because we are not, on the contrary, we are currently just barely breaking even with no extras. But these last 2 years have shown us and reinforced, it’s not 100% all about making money.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

As women, it is critical that we stop buying into, and keep trying to prove (to our detriment) “We can and will do it all.” Seek assistance, seek counsel, It’s time to break the myth that we can run a business like we don’t have family, and manage family like we don’t have a business. And in both cases, we don’t have all the training and skills to do either job perfectly all by ourselves!

Connect and develop nurturing and resource networks with other women entrepreneurs and other like-minded entrepreneurs, college and university entrepreneurship programs, and other resources that will be helpful in you, your business, and your community. Be creative and barter services for products or vice versa.

Seek out the lean method business strategy for building and understanding your consumer and their needs. It will save you money. We learned the hard way by not asking specifically what design wedding couples would want, and how one universal design could be cross marketed.

Understand digital marketing, consider the pros and cons of the various platforms available to you, understand how your consumers use these platforms and the best way to engage with each platform and your consumer, to build social trusted relationships.

Give back to your community. Women need women. Find organizations that could benefit from or align with your product or service. Give your product or service away in meaningful and impactful ways. It is also a great way to acquire consumer feedback in a non-threatening or no-risk way.

Don’t quite. It’s going to be an extremely emotional and financial fear-ride of confidence, doubt, joy, tears, fear, wealth, and poverty all the time. But at the end of the day, believe – if your potential consumers are telling you your product or service is good, keep at it.