Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Build community!” Interview with Juna Durrant

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

I’m Juna. I launched my business, Jytte Designs (www.jyttedesigns.com), in the fall of 2020 after loosing my job waiting tables due to COVID lockdowns. I found myself trapped at home with my two year old son, depending on constantly shifting and uncertain unemployment benefits. I had spent years making leather bags as a side passion; learning the techniques for the dying art of hand crafting leather. The Pandemic gave me the push I needed to turn my passion into a business.

In November of 2020, I launched my first collection for Jytte Designs, the STEPS collection: A series of sustainable and ethically made luxury bags, hand sewn in Detroit. I make each bag in my home studio, allowing me to be home and care for my son as well.

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

Starting a business this year has been both daunting and lifesaving. There are so many challenges to launching a business in isolation and a lot of fear around taking a risk in such uncertain times. At the same time, with lack of safe childcare options during a pandemic, having the opportunity to start a business and work from home so I can care for my child is lifesaving. I know not every parent has had the resources to pivot this year and I’m incredibly grateful that I have.

Please tell us what lead you to the path of entrepreneurship.

I was moving (albeit very slowly) toward entrepreneurship for a long time. But having my safety net (waiting tables) ripped from under me was definitely the push I needed.

I have always been a creative person. Creating has always trumped making money in my mind. When money isn’t a motivating factor, I think its easy to get stuck in a career like waiting tables, where you can pay all your bills by working at night and still have time and flexibility to make art, music, etc.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

Build community! When I launched my business, we were in the midst of a lockdown. I found myself in complete isolation, designing and producing these bags while my son slept. We are our own worst critique and I found myself cycling through so much self doubt. I felt certain my business would fail and I would loose the little money I had, including the money from my stimulus check, which I had invested in launching my first line. When I started joining virtual networking groups and connecting with other business owners through social media, I found so much support and encouragement. I couldn’t believe the support I found. Other women, mothers in particular were so generous with their time and advice. It was truly invaluable.

Test your product or service and get feedback! I’ve learned so much from the feedback I’ve received from friends. I sent images of all the bag designs I was considering for my first line to about 50 people and asked them to rank the designs and give me their feedback. One of the most popular designs turned out to be one I had intended to cut from the line. It’s so important to seek opinions and feedback from the market you are launching in.

Ask yourself why you want to own your own business and think critically about whether or not those things are realistic. If you want to start your own business because you want to work less, have more flexible hours or make more money, it may not be the right choice. Owning my own business has added so much stress, long hours, uncertainty and its going to be a while before my business is turning a profit. Be sure you really know what you’re getting into!

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Absolutely. I think having a business plan with goals and action steps is really important. It’s hard to evaluate your progress if you have nothing to measure it against.

I found the “Empowered Life Planner” to be so helpful in setting both long-term and daily goals. It gives me something to check in on at the start and finish of each day and really helps me stay focused on building a successful business. Plus it’s a woman-owned business itself which I always love supporting!