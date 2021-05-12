Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Be process-oriented.” Interview with Janet Coleman

Please tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company.

I have been a full-time research student in human physiology and a graduate from Tampa University. I have been working full-time on TheConsumerMag, which is an online company that researches the latest direct to consumer (DTC) brands . My main work is to research, use the brands, and write detailed reviews and my opinions about the brands .

What has been the most challenging thing you have faced in the first two years of operating your business? How did you overcome it?

My biggest struggle in my business has been to find contractors who can do the technical work. I overcame it by researching relevant resources online on talent marketplaces like upwork and fiverr.

What are some of the biggest digital marketing challenges you have faced to date? How have you overcome them?

The biggest digital marketing challenge I have faced in my business is to get in front of prospective customers, with all the noise and big funded startups launching left and right, it was an ongoing struggle.

I overcame this by learning and implementing SEO (search engine optimization) to gain the right traffic from Google and I started to post regularly on Pinterest. These two sources of digital marketing have given me a huge spike in customers without spending any money on paid traffic sources like Facebook or Google Ads.

Please tell us what led you to the path of entrepreneurship.

A boom in DTC brands and with the onset of covid-19 , I followed the lead to do something online. With my research background, I started to research the science, supply chain and general work of these brands, and that is how I landed on creating TheConsumerMag.com.

What are the three most important things every woman entrepreneur should do, when first thinking about starting a business?

Firstly, any women in these times should consider themselves equivalent to their counterparts while doing business. The top 3 things I would suggest would be:

Find your why. Why you want to be an entrepreneur, is it passion or making more money for yourself/ for family.

Find your niche. As truly said, riches are in the niches . You should find something to do which interests you .

Find the right tools. Be it building a team or your next website for your startup, research on the right tools before you start.

Are there actionable steps a woman in business should take to ensure that her company is successful in two years?

Yes totally, with ups and downs I have found our the right mix to success, my actionable steps would be as follows:

Document Everything – Be it how to send email to a customer or your pitch , just document everything in a gdrive or somewhere which will be helpful when you grow and wish to outsource.

Be Process-Oriented – Make a process for everything and create SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) for everything you do in your business.