Women Helping Women: Online Business Coach Becky Feigin

It has always been my personal belief that today’s women will shape the future. We are fearless, strong, smart, and beautiful. We are also caring, compassionate and understand that sometimes it takes more than just ourselves to achieve our goals — which honestly works so well for us because women love collaborating!

I’m so blessed to be surrounded by other women who share the same mindset, including Becky Feigin. She is a business coach who works night and day to help other female entrepreneurs reach their goals faster. She does this by sharing practical, experience-based learnings on strategies and leadership, and by helping them achieve the right headspace necessary to run a successful business.

Sounds amazing, yes? Read on to get to know her better.

What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

I always knew that I wanted to have a business of my own one day. Growing up, I spent hours watching HGTV and dreamed of the day where I could bring in my income from owning properties. I got to a place in my life where it was either time to go out and find a new corporate job or take the plunge and try my hand at starting my own business. I had a few friends who had taken the entrepreneur route and were thriving and they inspired me to go after my dreams. As an entrepreneur, I get full control of my life while also impacting hundreds if not thousands of lives through my content and coaching services. It’s truly a dream come true!

How are you making a positive difference in the world?

I’m a business coach for new coaches and service providers. My goal for all my clients is to help them see what’s possible, and turn their dreams into reality. So, essentially, I want to help hundreds of women every single year to go after their dreams and become business owners. The world needs more female business owners and my hope is that I’m directly impacting that.

What has been the greatest positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

My signature offer is called the Abundant Business Academy, and it’s meant for new online coaches and service providers to help them build a solid foundation for their business and start signing consistent clients. Due to the energy in the container, the support, and the training, these women are able and have been signing clients and making money ONE MONTH into their businesses. That is insane!

When I started my business, it took me three months to sign my first client. So I would say the greatest positive impact has been my clients being able to make money through their businesses within one month of getting started. The other amazing impact is that their mindset totally shifts while working together. They leave feeling more confident in themselves and like they can conquer the world. Let’s be real, there is no better feeling than that!

What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

Being a purpose-driven business means that I’m not only making a living and life for myself, but I get to make a greater impact in this world and that is so important to me. I never wanted my business to just be about me and my own success. I wanted to have a bigger purpose, a bigger reason for what I do. And through my clients and just my community in general, it’s clear that I’ve been able to do that!

How did you pivot your business during the pandemic?

The amazing thing about being an online business coach is that my business wasn’t affected too much by the pandemic. If anything, I found that a lot more women were wanting to get their businesses started. The biggest pivots in my business during the pandemic were figuring out how to offer more flexible payment plans for those who wanted to work with me, but had lost all or part of their income and also how to best provide more free value to my audience without over-exerting myself.

What are your top 5 tips to scale a business or use social media to attract new clients?

First, get really clear on what it is that you want to do, and what transformation you are going to provide your clients. Ask yourself why someone would come to you for your services, and how they would feel working with you.

Second, create a personal brand. People connect with other people. We don’t only care about what you can do for us or teach us. We also care about who you are as a person, and how we can relate to you. Ask yourself how you want to be known. For example, my community knows me for being goofy, super authentic, and obsessed with my dog. They also correlate bright colors and the outdoors with my brand.

Third, be consistent. Consistency is the key to business growth. Show up daily and provide value.

Fourth, build relationships. You get clients by building relationships and getting to know people. You also get clients through your network, so every relationship you build can turn into a referral.

Last but not the least, sell! In order to get your business started, you need to actually sell your services. People need to see things eighty to twenty times before they’re going to buy from you. So sell daily!

Where can people learn more?

The best place to find me and learn more is through my Instagram: instagram.com/beckyfeigin.

I also have a podcast called “If She Did It”, which you can access through my website.

If someone is reading this and wants to get started in their business, they can learn more about me and the Abundant Business Academy on this website.