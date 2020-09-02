Women Helping Women: Brand & Social Media Expert Sabrina Scholkowski

Sabrina Scholkowski is helping other women harness the power of social media to grow their businesses. What makes her so remarkable, you ask? Aside from speaking four languages fluently, Sabrina is an expert business strategist who helps her clients grow their business using a combination of technical skills and authentic, value-centric messaging. Despite her young age, Sabrina is already making a name for herself.

What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

I always thought of being an entrepreneur, but down the road. When my last contract ended in October I was looking for a job and realized I could actually make a difference and an impact on people’s lives by doing my own thing while making a living and doing what I love.

How are you making a positive difference in the world?

One of my core values is authenticity. With my brand and social media strategy business I aim to help female entrepreneurs create authentic brand identities. We do this through easy to implement strategies and confidence building to show up online as their best selves and lead successful businesses.

With my podcast, Pretty Sure, I empower millennials to embrace their personalities and “flaws” and ultimately realize they aren’t really flaws. We make sure they know they’re not alone in what they’re going through. Everyone goes through similar struggles at one point or another and they can look at the community as a safe space to lift their spirits.

What has been the greatest positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

The massive change that comes from realizing the struggle they’re facing requires a deep-dive analysis and an easy tweak in their strategy makes all the difference in boosting confidence and communication.

What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

Sticking to your values, standing up for what’s right and putting clients’ results first. This is prioritized over pushing sales. It’s having an underlying meaning for what your business stands for and staying true to what you believe in no matter what. Having a voice and using it, but also listening to your intuition and pursuing your goals.

How did you pivot your business during the pandemic?

I actually started my business in the midst of this pandemic. I was looking for a job prior to the pandemic and found it extremely difficult to find a job I liked, without the added stress of a global crisis. I started freelancing, then pivoted into consulting, until I finally landed in a unique mix of consulting and coaching for brand and social media strategy. I decided to launch a podcast for millennials so they wouldn’t feel alone in these hard times.

What are your top 5 tips to scale a business or use social media to attract new clients?

Being authentic: It gets tiring to hear, but people really buy from YOUR personality, that’s what makes you different. Be unique without copying other people: This ties back to the first point. Just because another brand or business is doing something, doesn’t mean you have to be doing it as well. Embrace your uniqueness. ALWAYS keep your client in mind: Create content that your ideal client needs. Offer what would be helpful for them. Don’t blindly follow strategies and gurus out there: There’re so many trends rising, and going back and forth. Look into your sources and take a minute to think about what strategies would work best for you and your clients in any given situation. ENGAGE: Create connections with your followers or people on Instagram. You’ll get more loyal fans than just followers.

Where can people learn more?

My Instagram page! You can also send me an email to [email protected], I am excited to connect!



Pretty Sure is currently available on Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud and every other major streaming platform. You can check out Pretty Sure on Instagram as well for more updates.