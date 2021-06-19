Women Empowerment

Women’s empowerment is defined by the process by which women gain and control over their lives as much as possible, the circumstances around them and the elements that are part of them.

That is, they have control over their bodies (they decide how to dress, how to walk, whether to get pregnant, tattoos) and their environment (such as the way they Participate in family center, in societies or in context (labor).

Therefore, it is important for each of the women to play their role independently, to influence the decision-making process, to have their say, to vote and to take action without veto or concealment. Can

In addition, they must have the opportunity to access and manage their material and economic resources and be free from verbal, physical, ideological or psychological in all its manifestations. They also have all kinds of information and that justice affects them in the same way as men.

The term women’s empowerment was first formally adopted at a meeting in Beijing in 1995, called the International Conference on Women. The main goal was to increase women’s visibility and participation in decision-making.

What is needed to empower women?

For the process of women’s empowerment, it is important to develop the four aspects that shape it.

1- to be

What is meant is the potential of the economic resources that women have, which is translated into material goods. Examples of material goods are: money, goods, technical tools.

However, it is not limited to this, it includes guarantees of quality of life, access to education services, health services, safety, food, water, shoes, clothing and work safety.

2- Knowledge and method of knowing

The aspect of knowledge is the quantitative and standard form of knowledge, abilities, qualifications, abilities and qualifications, which is manifested through verbal and behavioral women. They allow them to enjoy efficiently and effectively the benefits that come to them individually and / or collectively.

Distinguished by:

Guiding people through women for their personal and social benefit.

Techniques to achieve your goals Management in terms of use and handling of techniques.

Arranging training for other women.

Ability to promote critical thinking and reflection.

The method of knowing is in fact the characteristics of applying knowledge in a uniform and optimal way.

3- Want

Required internal stimuli, internal strength, psychological desire, women, their self-confidence, beliefs and beliefs about their lifestyle, the confidence they have in themselves. This is to play a voluntary role (conscious will) in deciding their present and future choices.

Desire has to do with emotional intelligence, recognition of emotional state, the way it affects others and the way women use it with others. It’s about presenting the feminine life that they want to achieve and the mark they want to leave.

4- Power

Power itself is the center of empowerment, it is imagined and can be seen when:

Women have the power to make decisions and they have responsibilities.

They have the opportunity to participate in any decision-making process.

They have the power to influence others

They have the power to control or manage the actions that other people take on their behalf.

Be independent in your actions and use your resources.

Break the grip of power given to some minority groups.

The level of women’s empowerment

There are two main levels of women’s empowerment.

1- Individual level

At this level, initiatives are aimed at promoting the empowerment of women individually. In other words, the point is that every woman can formulate and carry out her life plan and she can achieve well-being and a quality of life.

The power in this case lies in the fact that women depend on it, in which they can decide individually, create and have more opportunities for their own development.

2- Collective level

At this level, the action plan aims to empower women’s social groups, in which women seek to achieve the desired gender equality, which can strengthen social justice.

At this level, it is important to encourage them to recognize themselves as a collective, to cooperate with each other, to organize themselves based on their struggles and to defend their rights, their rights. Do things that have not been historically respected.

At this level, women feel more empowered and determined to defend their rights and the rights of other groups in situations of oppression, which will promote change more and more effectively.

Vision for women’s rights and women’s empowerment

From a feminist perspective, women’s empowerment involves changes at the individual level and innovations in the social and structural process that reproduce the conditions of women’s subjugation and subjugation.

These women’s rights groups believe that empowering this population is a strategy that is positive not only for them but also for other oppressed groups. What are the benefits: increasing power, access to the use and management of material resources, gaining influence over other groups, and participating in social change?

All of this will have a positive effect: collective and individual awareness, the defense of their own rights, the empowerment of capabilities, and ultimately the destruction of the oppressive structure of the majority.

The vision of women’s empowerment in the field of women’s rights means raising awareness about women’s subordination and self-confidence.

Also, to develop personal autonomy and actions to explain what their goals and interests are in life and thus modify the relationship established with existing institutions and power structures.

In this sense, the idea that women’s empowerment does not equate domination with other groups. Rather, it is committed to the healthy coexistence of all human beings without discrimination, to the equal rights of all, and to the attainment of equal resources.

Its relationship to women’s economic empowerment and gender-based violence

Various scientific studies have concluded that empowering women from their economic background protects them from gender-based violence.

Research shows that when women are in an economically dependent relationship and have no options, there is more violence against the intimate partner.

Statistics show that the more control women have over their financial resources, the less likely they are to be sexually assaulted.

As stated in the previous lines, economic empowerment protects women from all forms of violence. However, the fact that they manage their resources can act as a powerful factor in the appearance of violence, as they somehow challenge the ruling power (men).

The United Nations and women’s empowerment

The United Nations, recognizing that gender equality is a fundamental human right, has proposed it as one of the thousands of goals to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”

This means providing health services, decent work, education, and participation in political and economic decisions for women and girls through various mechanisms.

Women’s empowerment and its importance in global economic development

The United Nations says that if it is to be expected to build solid economies and achieve the proposed development goals, the opportunity to empower women and participate in all sectors and countries of the world is crucial.

Considering this argument, the organization considered itself necessary:

First, promoting gender equality in the business context at the senior management level.

Second, treat women and men equally in the work context; Respect their rights, promote non-discrimination.

As a third point; Protect the safety, health and quality of life of all employees, regardless of gender.

Fourth, encourage the training, formation and education of professional women in your work.

Fifth, implement organizational development, “supply chain” and marketing activities based on women’s empowerment.

As a sixth requirement, promote equality through social and societal strategies.

And last but not least, the assessment of the progress made in favor of gender equality and the implementation of its regression techniques.

The most important thing about women’s empowerment

The most important thing about women’s empowerment is that they do not have complete control over the circumstances around them, nor do they have control over the material and / or financial resources they have.

The most important thing, of course, is to learn how to access them, how to use them, and how to be able to influence them and the ability to influence them, so that companies get involved. Control the dynamics of the process. Women.

A group of women can manage different resources, however it does not guarantee that they will use them properly and benefit from them individually and collectively, preventing unpleasant situations and affecting their development. she does.

Participation

As is clear, the most important thing is not the power in your hands. The important thing is to learn to participate in the process that leads to it. In other words, the important thing is the relationship that was established and the steps taken to achieve it.

These movements will bring with them: women with a sense of personal control, critical thinking about their social and political context, and reflective potential in which they find themselves, participation in the social structure and Find other ideas about the organization, identification of importance for social, community and institutional support.

Thus, with the ability to control their resources, to become a woman of deeds, a dynamic person of conscience, these qualities are their main strength.

Women’s Empowerment in Mexico

Mexico is currently developing new policies and laws that help empower women. However, only 47% of Mexican women are still part of the labor force.

These measures, selected by the country, have allowed women to be directly involved in national productivity.

The Secretariat for Planning, Evaluation and Regional Development and the Secretariat for Social Development have taken seriously the importance of creating tools within society that empower women in society, regardless of their social status.

Empowering women in Spain

For the Spanish government, equality between men and women is the future. The country is one of the most egalitarian, with 65% of administrative posts held by women.

They are exemplified in many policies that allow for women’s empowerment. Spain is committed to running awareness campaigns and creating equal opportunities in the country.

Empowering women in Argentina

Argentina has been one of the countries with the most media influence in terms of women’s rights and women’s empowerment. There have been a number of strikes across the country due to inequality.

The country is committed to equality in society and to the political and socio-economic stability of women.

One of the goals of all these policies and measures is to reduce the 27% gap between men’s and women’s salaries.

Empowering women in Peru

In Peru, women’s participation in the productive sector is slowly increasing. There are many laws and projects in development that promote women’s empowerment.

However, the gap is wide in the political arena, where only 30% of parliamentarians are women.

Women’s Empowerment in Colombia

The country has developed institutions, plans and legislation that help empower women. Although significant changes have been made, they have been slow and sometimes inadequate.

Eliminating or eliminating the gender gap in the country is one of the main goals, which in addition to benefiting women, helps the nation by increasing its productivity.