Women deserve to feel safe

Something has caught my eye this week though, which I’ve found difficult to ignore

I am a highly sensitive empath, someone who picks up on people’s emotions and energy, to the point where I feel it as much as they do.  This means that I avoid the news, especially at the minute as otherwise I soak up anything and everything.

Something has caught my eye this week though, which I’ve found difficult to ignore. The case of Sarah Everard, here in the UK. Tragically since I wrote my post on LinkedIn, it went from a missing person to a policeman being charged with her murder.

I will not read the full story, for the reason I’ve said above. What I did see was a follow-up of reveals by women that at some point, if not at several points in their life, they have felt the need to protect themselves or ignore comments, suggestions and remarks that have felt offensive.

I add my own experience of being ‘brushed against on the tube’, having comments shouted in the street, feeling nervous walking home or sensing that someone might be following me. I never felt able to challenge or speak up as I felt embarrassed, not wanting to cause a scene or genuinely threatened.

As women, we’ve come to think of this as just something that we have to deal with. Armed with makeshift weapons in our handbag, taking different routes home.  I distinctly remember a turning point, when I was in my late 30’s when I felt on my guard. After a night out, I would call my husband to meet me at the tram stop even though it was just round the corner from where I lived.

Yet in my 20’s I would often take risks getting home, being out late or having the confidence and bravado to think nothing bad would happen to me. Was it more innocent times or have I just become more aware that women have not been entitled to feel safe for years.

It’s time to make a stand for feeling safe, all the time and to be able to say when someone makes us feel uncomfortable, compromised or violated in anyway, whether that’s with language or being too close in our personal space.

This feels very different from what was the shift in recognising sexual harassment in the workplace. It’s often when no-one else could understand how it feels or how it stays with you. I still remember an incident on the tube when let’s just say someone was really close to me. It made me feel sick and ashamed.

I do believe that this could be the catalyst for women reclaiming their right to their own bodies, their own feeling of safety and power. Women have been persecuted and harassed, fearing for their life’s for long enough, since the days when they were seen as witches, wrongly accused of crimes and sentenced to death for being an authority on healing, wisdom and spirituality.  In their own right they were extremely powerful and knowledgeable. This is the threat that was felt, not that they were going to turn people into a toad!

It’s time for women to truly stand in their power and not feel threatened, less than and unable to speak up when something feels wrong.

Sat here writing this article, I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but it feels as though something is changing.

Women are taking their place as equal in life, in leadership, in government and in society. The trigger might be a stark one, but the results will be welcome and long overdue.

    Louise Hallam, Founder at Still Calm

    I emotionally shut down for years from living with an alcoholic father and a mum who has bi-polar. She was regularly sectioned into psychiatric care from when I was seven. It was traumatic and scary. I was unable to process or express my emotions, not because I didn't want to but I just didn't know how to.

    I bottled up my feelings until my own mental health began to suffer. Determined not to be caught in a cycle of medication and therapy (although these do have their place), I turned to meditation and I never looked backed.

    After working in a corporate world for 25 years but feeling like I never really fitted in, I started my own business and finally started to feel as though I was doing the right thing. Yet there was something more awaiting.

    After a chance meeting, for the past 18 months I have been working with a spiritual mentor, who has awakened my true potential and purpose. I have unlocked wisdom and healing modalities, which are in my DNA. This has resulted in a powerful combination of services. Helping those in the highest level of management who are struggling to get a sense of self, want to feel connected and to find their purpose.

    My unique gifts and skills enable me to free people from all the things that have held them back from living their true potential. No matter how long, it’s never to late to change or face your biggest fears. My expertise is in C-Suite and Director stress strategies, supporting them to find a new way of being, thinking and seeing. To inspire change, expand consciousness and find their place int he world we are living in.

    My little bit of genius is that I see things in people that other people can’t. It’s what I have experience in and it’s what I’m known for.

