Women are very important to the prosperity of the world – Brittny Ellington

Women’s empowerment can be defined to promoting women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others. It is closely aligned with female empowerment – a fundamental human right that’s also key to achieving a more peaceful, prosperous world.

Women are the primary caretakers of children and elders in every country of the world. International studies demonstrate that when the economy and political organization of a society change, women take the lead in helping the family adjust to new realities and challenges. They are likely to be the prime initiator of outside assistance, and play an important role in facilitating (or hindering) changes in family life.

In the last few decades, there has been an exponential rise in the number of women stepping into the business and finance field. Overcoming all the challenges they face regularly, currently, there are 252 million women entrepreneurs around the world. Brittny Ellington is a Brooklyn, New york based entrepreneur, investor, and advocate for single moms and women empowerment.

Brittny says, in some societies, women are still discriminated on their gender. They are not given the same right as men. Women are still paid less, expected to cook, clean etc. Women are still strict by their culture and family. Women’s empowerment is really needed in the societies. It’s so important for women self-esteem and also for societies.

Women! Yes, women! They are very important to the prosperity of the world. Countless research papers have been written discussing how the many problems that women face in the world limit how much they can contribute to the prosperity of the world. It is a no-brainer that the gender that makes up half of the world has so much to offer when there are no impediments stopping them said Brittny Ellington.

Empowering women is to give women the right. Women can have equal right to participate in education, society, economy and politically. Women can involve in society as they are glad to choose their religious, language, work and other activities. Women are allowed higher education as men. They can go with the high-level of education, finish their classes, learn the skill and study whatever they want she quoted.