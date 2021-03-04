Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Women are the Future

Book Review

“Women are the future” is the closing line in  author Bridget Brennan’s book,  Why she buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World’ Most Powerful Consumer. Why?

Brennan presents data and analysis on global household consumption and documents the buying decision-making  power is consistently, and overwhelmingly, made or influenced by women.  She then presents evidence on how women buying decisions differ from men.  Throughout the book are several case studies of companies that observe, research, track, and monitor patterns and behaviors of women buyers.

In the final chapters of the book  the impact of increasing numbers of women in the labor force has on the global economy is addressed.  More women are educated.  More women are entering the labor force.  More women are single longer at the beginning and end of the lifecycle; more women are divorced in the middle of the lifecycle; and more women outlive men in many cultures.

The book is a reminder that women are different from their male counterparts and as their population and economic power grow in the future, it will be more important to understand the “why” she buys before propositioning “what” she will buy.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

