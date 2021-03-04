“Women are the future” is the closing line in author Bridget Brennan’s book, Why she buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World’ Most Powerful Consumer. Why?

Brennan presents data and analysis on global household consumption and documents the buying decision-making power is consistently, and overwhelmingly, made or influenced by women. She then presents evidence on how women buying decisions differ from men. Throughout the book are several case studies of companies that observe, research, track, and monitor patterns and behaviors of women buyers.

In the final chapters of the book the impact of increasing numbers of women in the labor force has on the global economy is addressed. More women are educated. More women are entering the labor force. More women are single longer at the beginning and end of the lifecycle; more women are divorced in the middle of the lifecycle; and more women outlive men in many cultures.

The book is a reminder that women are different from their male counterparts and as their population and economic power grow in the future, it will be more important to understand the “why” she buys before propositioning “what” she will buy.