Women are Everything That Glitters as Told by Denise Booth

Ever since women realized how powerful we truly are, we have been fighting for our rights. Feminist movements began with the needs and the desire to be seen and treated as equals. To this day, it continues to be a wave of empowerment for women all over the world. Although we are seen as a minority, we are large in numbers and in passion. Women are everything that glitters.

As females, we are expected to behave a certain way, follow man-made rules, and stand in a corner letting others decide what we are meant to do. More often than not, these expectations lead to women losing themselves in pursuit of those absurd standards. For us, there comes a time in which life feels like an uphill battle before we are able to reach the part where we can actually feel empowered. Because I know this feeling all too well, I continuously aim to help the women around me–and even those I do not know–feel the power they have within themselves. That is why I decided to write my book, Everything That Glitters; because women deserve to know how special they are.

Female adversity comes in many forms. For some it comes as a troubled relationship. For others as a toxic work environment. Whatever the case may be, women always come out the other side stronger than they were before. We become a living testimony of perseverance, strength, and confidence. When we survive hardships, we realize our worth does not lie in who we are married to or how men perceive us. Our worth lies within ourselves and the kind of women we aim to be.

In time, we realize female empowerment comes from being unafraid to share our stories and having the willpower to stand up against those who are trying to silence us. For me, this realization came as I left a terrible marriage behind. Like many others, I was taught to lower my head and allow things to happen in order to keep my husband happy. But the truth is, that is not right. No one can silence us. No one has the right to mistreat us and get away with it. Once you know this, once you understand you have control over your life, you will become an invincible woman.

Our empowerment also lies in having each other’s back. Women are stronger together. If we listen to each other’s stories and stand by one another, no one could tear us down. Having such an important movement like the feminist one creating such big changes for us is proof that we can do anything we set our mind on. You have decided to leave your husband? You will do it. You are after a particular promotion at work? You will get it. You want to be the best mom in the world? You will be such.Time and time again we have been told to stay quiet and just let life happen. We are no longer allowing others to silence us because we know our strength. We are changing society because we are empowered, and we know we are everything that glitters in the world. Spread glitter like kindness, it’s free and it doesn’t cost a thing. However, it might mean everything.