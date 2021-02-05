Women and wellness during the pandemic – Dennis Begos share essential guidelines

No one expected that the start of 2020 would bring every one face-to-face with a deadly virus! The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has had debilitating impacts on people worldwide, including the economy and physical and mental health. It has created job insecurities and has made offices and factories shut down. People also witnessed salary cuts! That aside, it had sent down a mass fear in people, which gave rise to paranoia and tension across people of all age groups. Women react to a stressful situation physically and mentally differently than men. And women must take care of themselves during this pandemic phase.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

In 2021 people thought that there might be significant relief from the virus. People believed that the pandemic curve would flatten down. But the new strain of the virus elevated people’s fear and uncertainty levels again. However, one can only count on the vaccine and hope that it works effectively. Women’s bodies and minds react to stress differently than men. Hence, Dennis Begos shares essential wellness guidelines for women during the pandemic phase.

Yoga is essential

When the mind gets anxious, the brain releases cortisol, which is a stress hormone in excess. And that affects a woman’s body adversely. Hence, women need to engage in activities that will help them keep their stress and anxiety at bay and ensure that they have more happy hormones. Yoga is one physical activity that engages both the mind and body and helps women to feel at ease with their entire being. Women who practiced yoga know how to balance their energy and anxiety better than those who don’t. It’s good to practice yoga every day for thirty minutes during the day or evening.

Speak to a close friend

Women need to talk and express themselves! For this, it is a good practice to have a circle of friends with whom you can share your thoughts and feelings about a different subject. Since you can’t move out of the house as before, you can engage in video chats or messenger calls with your dear friends. You can fix a day in the week to connect with friends and share all you want. You can mark it as a virtual coffee or tea date with your friends on your planner.

Watch light-hearted movies

The world is healing through massive stress currently! The news channels are continually relaying news about the pandemic updates. While it’s essential to stay updated, it’s unnecessary to stay tuned to every news update. It’s a good practice to watch light-hearted movies during leisure hours. It will help you to feel relaxed and have a hearty laugh. When you are stress-free and laugh your heart out, your immune system heals better. If you want, you can also watch motivational videos and movies to feel a sense of assurance.

Stress can make a woman’s body function differently than a typical state! It will take time for the pandemic to flatten down. It’s a smart call to opt-in for the wellness guidelines mentioned above until we encounter good days.