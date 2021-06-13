Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Womanly Weekends: Marion Worth

The Basic Wellness Of Womanhood and the Essentials Of Needing Love! MARION WORTH and the Song, "A Woman Needs Love!"

There are a number of requirements, when it comes to a woman’s needs! Yes. In a world, filled with chaos and pain, way too many women are experiencing the abuses of neglect and no abandonment! It’s just so painful. In various urban sectors of society, so many women have valued themselves based on their education level, the number of degrees, awards received, and career! Yet, there is still a mental burnout, which is plaguing the country. Over and over again, it becomes a vicious cycle in far too many women feeling the pains of neglect. It’s devastating, to say the least. Then there are those times when women have become so very angered, that they are walking aimlessly, like enraged Zombies! It’s heartbreaking, to say the least!

One of the contributors of pain is silence. Way too many women are suffering in silence, and it is eating the very Soul of society! How do we move through such pain? How do we move through overcoming this pandemic of emotional pain and neglect? Of course, it does require admitting something to be true. We can’t simply sweep an imperative issue underneath the rug. Speaking our needs and articulating them as clearly, as possible! That’s for sure!

One of the thing, which is needed is, love! A woman needs tenderness, affection, care, and LOTS of LOVE! It’s a special vitamin, which must be taken, daily! Love is needed; without it, humanity ceases to exist! There is nothing else left to say.

When a woman writes this song, when conveying this need, it should be heeded very well. For within the song, she explains the very basics of needing affection, from a man-a good man, at that! Sweet words and the softness of that womanly hue! Yes! All of it is needed, in order that she bloom in the way, in which women are meant to blossom!

“A Woman Needs Love!” You can’t say it any more simpler than that. In addition, there is a desire to find a compatible energy, with someone, who just understands that need! There are particular singers, songwriters, and musicians, who have a way for understanding that! They know the right tune, for such a melody! And, they have the right timber to match!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

