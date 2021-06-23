Womanly Wednesday: Achieng Abura #Kenya

It’s always the women, who continue a nation. Throughout any given circumstances, they must carry on. One may never know their thoughts, frustrations, agonies, or pains in the midst of turmoil. Nevertheless, they know they must carry on. Somewhere, in the midst of such sorrow, there is a light glimmering throughout the tunnel. Let it be known that the journey may be tiresome. The road to restoration may be so painful, that the very term, “frustrating,” seems like an understatement. However, so long as the Spirit is not broken, there is always the restoration of hope. Hope is eternal. Even in its most dire form, it is still there.

A woman can feel the pangs of death in her nation. Slowly creeping in like a sickening virus, it suffocates the very hearts of those, wishing to escape from it. Fear, uncertainty, and other toxicities take place. Yet, in the midst of this ugliness, life’s bloom must continue. The life cycle never ceases to end simply because there has been the loss of life. Furthermore, it’s the women, who bare the tasks of sustaining, and restoring that life. Yes. It is true. Men have their place, as well. However, how does it impact women, differently? And, what solutions do women turn to, when having to make life-sustaining solutions?

So, we turn to the nation of Kenya. A beautiful country, filled with people, national treasures, landscapes, and other gems. As with any nation, you have those musical, Mother-like figures, who keep the Spirit of the nation, alive! There’s no doubt about that. Furthermore, they are those, who address matters of conflict, within the country. So, what does this mean? Well, it’s another display for music and it’s haven of wellness. Music illuminates those distresses of the people-even when they can’t be shown, or demonstrated. Furthermore, music ensures to speak for the people, when they are unable to speak for themselves. Reviving music as being for the people, is one of the social responsibilities of any artist. If they are being honest with themselves, they cannot escape this responsibility.

So, here we are in the video for a song, entitled, “Nyungu Imevunjika.” In the Kiswahili language it means, “the pot is broken.” For now, we will observe the video, and the content being presented. The introduction of the video showcases the disappearances of people in Kenya. Bodies are being found in the river. Killings are happening here, happening there. One moment you see a person. The next moment you don’t. It is more than a disturbing aura, within the nation. Even more agonizing, is that it does not seem to stop. So, what does a woman do?

Looking through other parts of the video, one observes the feminine force. Her presence is rooted in nature, and such an image is profound, indeed. Regardless if you understand what’s being stated, or not, the visuals permit you to understand.

What is intriguing, regarding the portrayal of the women, is how their traditional attire perfectly aligns with nature. There is depth in such imagery. For what it is articulating is that power of that feminine energy, and how it channels through the Earth. As long as such energy restores herself, for the wellness and power of her people, there will always be life within that space; that nation. Whatever wails, cries, and screams invoked by these women, just see how it is being projected into the Earth. When it seems that no one else will understand your pain, the Earth always will. For your energies are intertwined with it. When negative and destructive forces have been projected into your energy sector, just know that they can always projected back into the Earth’s sphere. Always.

Another fascinating point, coming from the video is how it provides the solution, when addressing the problem. Women and Earth make a powerful force. Once women move into that particular atmosphere, they have the power of ending violent rampages, within their garden spaces.

Moving into the presence of the musical Mother, we are given the opportunity of seeing her presence as the painter, and storyteller, for the video. Through her vocal artistry, she is highlighting an important issue, within her country. Placing it in the confines of music, for all to see. Of course, that’s only if they choose to see! Just remember that you can only ignore a woman for so long. Then, you must come to terms with her presence.

The brokenness of a pot contains a spiritual component. When a pot is broken, what spills from it? What seeks through the cracks? Spilling out into the atmosphere, what happens, afterwards? We run to the healing part, and restore ourselves into the Earth. Highlighting one atmosphere of the healing arts is none other than one of Kenya’s late, legendary voices. . .

Achieng Abura