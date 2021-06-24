Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Womanly Lessons: Judith Raskin

A Bride's Tale, In The Navigation Of Wedding's Delight! The 1972 Performance Of "Al Dolce Guidami," From The Italian Opera, Anna Bolena, As Written By Gaetano Donizetti!

The wedding day evolves its own storyline. Furthermore, it is a testament in observing if all the hard work-leading up to the special day-will reflect the rewards, that one has worked so hard for. Happiness should be spread throughout the wedding spacing. For, of course, we are at a festive ocassion. Then, there is another side. Sometimes, weddings can be the sites of drama. While the bride should be enjoying her big day, she has to deal with another pressing issue. Now, that is one horror tale, for any bride.

Can you imagine the perfect scenery? Candles are lit. Flowers are decorated, everywhere. Serenity spreads through the air. Lost in her thoughts, she has dreamed of this special day. And then, it comes. Bad news. The bad news is that it as all been a hallucination. Imagine being held in a cell, awaiting to be executed? No longer capturing the heart of the King, one is set to be replaced. Not only will such a woman be replaced, but all she has is the hope of Heaven, for salvation. That’s it. What a frightening situation! It’s practically horrifying!

In the opera, Anna Bolena (and in the real-life her/historical context), this was a reality. Nevertheless, it is a lesson to be learned in the art of womanhood. A Queen can be replaced, if her only connection to the throne is through a King. It is also a cautionary tale against manipulating and deceiving men for financial, political, or social gains. Temptations have their expiration dates. What more do you have besides your feminine charm? Even should you use creativity, how does it sustain the realm of holy attributes? Yes. There are lessons to be learned.

The opera is written by Gaetano Donizetti. There is one particular song, entitled “Al Dolce Guidami.” The aria takes place in Act III of the opera. It is the hallucination phase, where Anna Bolena is awaiting is awaiting to be taken off for her execution. She has lost favor with the king. And, she cannot retrieve it back. Pretending as if she is in her wedding. Candles are scented. Flowers are everywhere. Needless to say, it’s just a dream! The ugliness of reality has set in. The best thing she can do is to get her Soul right. For at least, she can experience her spiritual paradise. At least, for the time, Being.

Yet, the story of Anna Bolena is a cautionary one, indeed. For it warns women against the exploitation of feminine energy against men. Furthermore, it addresses the significance of being within the safekeeping of one’s own garden. When a woman permits a man to go through the challenges of finding her there, she doesn’t have to engage in manipulation or deception. He has seen her truth, in hew rawest form. It is there, where the foundation will arise. Plant your flowers, so they become a reality, Ladies. In that way, you don’t have to yearn for them when they are not there.

Judith Raskin

https://alchetron.com/Judith-Raskin
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qRDK6RGtQ4A
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4PbezfF5bsg6DaYcoWTkxC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

