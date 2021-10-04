Womanly Hearts: Willy Clement #France 🇫🇷

There is a way in which women love, which reaches the very speak of Heaven’s domain. In fact, it’s so vast that a woman pours in her very passion when she enters into love’s gardens. Women give our all when truly in love with someone. Maybe that’s the reason why there are so many broken hearts. Love is not permitted to sit still when things are gone wrong. Love requires work, consistency, and the willingness to try all over, again. Then again, what if love is one-sided? Yes. Men get caught up in this dilemma. However, it does seem that women become immersed in this toxic energy, even more. Love can hurt or it can heal. Afterall, it all depends on the timing. Timing and love is everything.

When a woman loves, she loves passionately. In fact, she will go into the ends of the Earth in order to make it right. She will make sacrifices, that a person may not imagine. That’s the magnitude (and meditation) of love. It has a way of moving through different timeliness. Afterall, love is a manifestation of how we hope to unite (and commune) with the wellness of others. True love grants us the ability for spiritual elevation and ascension. As we rise into a higher frequency, we become better. Healing arises. Toxicity is no more. Take it to heart Ladies and Gentlemen. That’s the overall purpose of, love!

A woman’s heart is gifted with a beautiful gem, when it comes to awakening love among others. Love is meant to secure an awakening into different parts of our manifestation. Even when a woman is in love with a man, she is blessed to spread that energy as a source of hope for her fellow Sisters.

The heart of a woman also takes time to heal when it has been broken. Bitterness takes over when the hurt becomes evermore abundant. It hurts in knowing that one’s love was taken for granted and underappreciated. It hurts on ways that one cannot possibly, comprehend, unless you experience it. So, she removes herself from love; possibly for a long time. Yes. She is distant from it, and decides to stay away. From the innocence of her softness, she becomes hardened. It’s much more challenging to go from hard to soft. The task is tedious and requires time. It’s why you must be careful to guard a woman’s heart ❤ and always treat her, kind. For if you break her heart, just understand that she will take her love and leave you behind.

Willy Clement