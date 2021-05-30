WOLFCLUB: “Find people who can champion your music and support you”

Find people who can champion your music and support you. No one ever makes it anywhere entirely by themselves without support. We’ve been lucky enough to come across people from the BBC, from labels, licensing companies who have helped us progress further than we would on our own.

Based between Nottingham and London, WOLFCLUB has enjoyed a steady rise to stardom since forming in 2014. Their music has accumulated millions of Spotify streams and received BBC Radio airplay, while their 2018 LP Infinity was the highest-selling album in the world on Bandcamp in the first week of its release. 2019 album Frontiers fared even better, reaching #7 in the Billboard Electronic Album Sales chart, #5 in the iTunes Electronic Dance US chart. The 2020 US box office film Infamous also featured no fewer than six of WOLFCLUB’s tracks.

On March 5th 2021, WOLFCLUB released Their fifth album in as many years, Just Drive (Part 1), tapping into the emotion-drenched retro-synth sound that WOLFCLUB have made identifiably their own throughout the course of their career. Laden with catchy hooks and hypnotizing melodies, the twelve-track release opens with the title track and the duo’s most recent single ‘Just Drive’, a sweeping, cinematic melange of lucid textures, driving analogue bass riffs, crunchy guitars and melodic vocals that sets the tone for the rest of the LP.

The album also features 2021 single ‘A Sea Of Stars’, a vocal-laced, 80s-indebted cut that reached #6 in the iTunes UK Dance Music Singles chart. The following track is the focus single ‘Fever Dream’ featuring vocals by Dora Pereli, which comes alongside neon-inspired visuals by artist Frederic Duquette, commonly known by his name @fvckrender. Further highlights come in the form of the seductive, sax-led ‘One Last Night’, Kate Bush-reminiscent ‘Promise’, ethereal vibes of ‘Serenity’ and the power ballad that is album closer ‘Famous’.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the middle of England, Nottingham with my mum, dad and older brother. My dad bought me my first electric guitar aged 11, from that age I started writing songs, studied music at school and college, then creative writing, music and film at University.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve constantly made music throughout the years but had little to no real level of success. We as a band (W O L F C L U B) have worked really hard to slowly build a fan base that has grown over time. It wasn’t until we were lucky enough to sign with our label New Retro Wave records that we were able to look at pursuing music as a career.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We’ve had 6 songs featured in the Number One American Box Office movie ‘Infamous’ starring Bella Thorne.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Once when we were performing live I was using a new FX pedal on my guitar. I clipped the wrong setting with my foot and sent my guitar solo on a never-ending loop of delay and reverb. What lesson did I learn from this? Always be careful where you put your feet.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Finalizing the songs and mix for ‘Just Drive Part 2’, then we have a couple of albums worth of material at the demo stage that were are working through, picking our favorite tracks for the album after that. Doing some more songwriting, hopefully, to give to another artist to work on and release as themselves.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

In creative industries you want the best people with the most talent working at the best level in their art forms, this means people from all walks of life. The world would be a dull place if we were only exposed to type of creative process, one type of voice, one experience. We would be missing out on some of the greatest ideas, the greatest films, novels and pieces of music. No one should be prevented from following their dreams for any reason, and any barriers that restrict diversity and creativity need to be broken down, new paths made and avenues to explore so that we can find encouragement and support for one another along the way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1 It takes time. A lot of time. Be patient, don’t give up. Nothing ever happens in an instant. I’ve been writing music for 20 years, and have only recently found the sound that I think is right for me, and one that other people seem to like too.

2 Find people who can champion your music and support you. No one ever makes it anywhere entirely by themselves without support. We’ve been lucky enough to come across people from the BBC, from labels, licensing companies who have helped us progress further than we would on our own.

3 There will be ups and downs and lots of close calls, ride the wave be it good or bad. We’ve had great opportunities come our way only to evaporate, but in their place greater opportunities have risen in their place.

4 Don’t compete with other artists and bands or compare yourselves to them in terms of achievements.

5 Find the right record label for you, one that is supportive, has good reach, a good understanding of your sound and what you want and what you can achieve.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I find working on many different projects and songs at once helps me feel like I’m not getting burnt out, and feel fresh with the material. It probably is burnout in some form, but the distraction of many projects masks it. I try to take a few days away from electronics and screens every few weeks, ignore all social media, any temptations that might draw you back into the digital world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind, to everyone, all the time. Even when it’s not easy, maybe especially when it’s not easy. If everyone was kind it sure would make the world a better more enjoyable and bearable place to spend a lifetime.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s been a few, if I could choose one I’d choose Joshua Caldwell, the director of Infamous. He took a chance on us and allowed us to create some songs that were featured in his awesome movie Infamous. To write songs that would be featured in a Hollywood film has been a dream of mine since I was a child, I used to make pretend soundtracks to films on a cassette /an old tape recorder. It felt like a strange hallucination for it to be happening in real life, but a wonderful one. I’d love to do it again one day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘No amount of money ever bought a second of time.’ There’s nothing more precious than time, and what you spend that time doing, and the people you spend that time with.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The vocalist Julian Baker. I’d very much like to talk to her about her amazing songs and try to convince her to sing on one that we would write for her. Her voice is amazing, and the songs that she writes are incredible.

How can our readers follow you online?

All of the below:

https://www.facebook.com/WOLFCLUB1

https://www.instagram.com/wolfclubband/

Thanks so much for the questions!