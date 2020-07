Like ‘politically correct‘ before it, for some ‘wokeness‘ has become a pejorative term … a dig against those who claim ‘consciousness’.



It’s easy to tweet a hashtag, to post a photo or use an emoji to make us feel we’ve done our part.



And it’s fashionable now to declare our self-awareness to the world.

‘You wear your woke badge like a new pair of sneakers’

‘This snowflake generation is so precious’

This short video explores some of the issues and whether they matter.