Playwright Tennessee Williams wrote about “The kindness of stranger” and songwriter, Jill Johnson asks “Without the kindness of strangers, where would we be?”

Kindness, yes, an act of kindness from a stranger can change your life and the strength derived from that kindness encourages the receiver to pay it forward, in turn helping someone else. The kindness of strangers is a blessing that has vast, positive consequences. This is a story about kindness and how it has changed the lives of two young men who are now paying it forward.

Having spent time in the 1950’s with her husband Lieutenant Arthur Bledsoe, who was stationed at Nouasseur Air Force Base near Casablanca, Morocco, Emmy Bledsoe dreamed of someday returning to the inspiring stark beauty of Africa. So, in the 1990’s, Emmy and Art carefully planned their return trip. At that time, Emmy was Executive Director of a literacy program addressing adult illiteracy issues. She knew that she and Art would like to visit some schools in Africa. The school visits and a visit to an Aids Hospice was put on their agenda.

After having toured the hospice, they visited several schools in Zimbabwe and Tanzania and Emmy and Art became interested in discovering how they could help the struggling learning centers. Even though it was obvious that the need was great, the couple was discouraged from shipping needed school supplies to the area or from sending any monetary gifts. They were told that both the money and the supplies might be intercepted and the schools would never receive them. Emmy nonetheless left her business card with the school administration in case a venue to help the schools opened up.

Several weeks later she was surprised to receive a letter, written on brown paper-bag paper and in stilted English, from a young boy named Lazaro Mathayo, a Maasai from an East Africa community, who was a student in the school she and Art had visited in Tanzania. In his letter, Lazaro wrote how very much he wanted to finish his education—first by going to high school and then on to college. The problem was that there was a charge for students to attend high school and he also faced several daunting societal obstacles as well.

The Maasai community is a pastoral society which lives a nomadic existence. Traditional practices are revered from one generation to another with parents feeling that education will change the customs, practices and norms of the society. That way of thinking, plus the very limited economic resources of each family even for those few who are motivated to send their children to school, as well as the marginalization of government policies and legal structures against the Maasai and their land rights, restricts education for many young Maasai. This has created a high rate of illiteracy in their community.

Eventually an email correspondence was begun between Emmy and Lazaro and she and Art made the decision to help the young boy and to pay the fees for him to attend high school. Hopefully this would help him to go on to college and complete his education. Though sending wire transfers of money to Lazaro, who was living in his Maasai village near Arusia had its difficulties—Lazaro had to answer a code correctly every time he went to receive the money from the post office—the Bledsoes persisted. Four years later, Lazaro graduated high school in the top ten percent of his class which qualified him for free college tuition.

Lazaro mentioned his younger brother Marco to the Bledsoes and his desire to obtain an education as well. When the time came for Marco to attend high school, he was helped by Emmy and Art.

The Bledsoe’s gift to the two boys was precious indeed. In a recent email Marco sent to me, he describes his life’s success in his own words:

“In this journey I was inspired by 3 people who are my good role models and who are behind my success. These are my mother, Elizabeth Mathayo, my brother Lazaro, and Emmy Bledsoe. I call her a hero of my life since she was the path to my educational success all the time I knew her. I met Emmy, (by email), at the age of 19 yearsold. I never see her but I believe she is a strong woman. A woman who barred responsibilities to cater costs for my academic progress.”

Both Lazaro and Marco are paying forward the act of kindness given to them by Emmy and Art Bledsoe. Lazaro, who is now studying in the United States, is married with children of his own, and has a keen interest in literacy programs. He has mentioned his desire to start a literacy program in his village in Tanzania, stressing the teaching of the English language to the students there.

Marco, who now goes by Mark, has a law degree and volunteers in organizations helping fight injustices against women and children. He also works to help young girls, whose educational needs were not a factor in their society, gain access to formal education. He is married and his wife—in the traditional Maasai manner of the father of the man approaching the father of the woman to form a marriage contract—was chosen for him by his father. He has two children.

An act of kindness on the part of two strangers enabled two boys from the pastoral, nomadic Maasai tribe to be given new and productive lives where they are now able to help others. Emmy told me that she considers them family and that she keeps Lazaro’s and Mark’s pictures, along with her own children’s pictures, “in a little album in my purse” loving the fact that, in their messages to her, they call her Mom.

An act of kindness. A simple act of kindness given to two young boys from two people a world away from them made a major difference in their lives and will also make a difference in the lives of those around them. Where indeed would we be without the kindness of strangers? Kindness costs so little to give but it is a priceless gift—a gift that can change a life.

© copyright 2020 Kristen Houghton all rights reserved