Without hard work, it is not possible to be an odd one out – Tejas Dhoke

Determination guarantees achievement. Without hard work, it is not possible to be an odd one out and achieve something that you have always wanted. Even those who fail initially ends up winning at last if they don’t leave the hand of hard work. If you are just starting, take a look at some secrets to quit dreaming and start achieving said Tejas Dhoke.

Tejas Dhoke is a choreographer who believes in determination and consistency with the passion to generate creative, original, twirling content yet standing out from others and whirl along. He is a humble artist that observes and adapts from his ambience around. Tejas Dhoke shares that “There is no secret behind the views and love that our video receives, it’s complete hard work that everyone notices and sheer luck said Tejas.

He commenced his YouTube channel to promote fitness through dance and with passing time he has started to curate fun dance and music videos collaborating with big names as Nora Fatehi, Vani Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar, Moni Roy, and others with the motive of inculcating the value of fitness in the young generation giving them a fun alternative to heavily equipped exercising videos.

Every one of us has goals in life. To fulfil the goals we need to be hard working. Sitting idly does not help fulfilling one’s aim. We all must respect the chance we get in life. Respecting the chance means doing hard work. Failures are sometimes a part of the journey to success, but at the end of the day, it is all about how hard you have worked on the right thing and this will get you closer to your goal said Tejas.

We must not fear failure. Failure is natural to our life. When we fail, we must not stop working hard. We all should believe in ourselves and keep trying hard until we achieve our aims he quoted.