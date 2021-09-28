Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Without hard work, it is not possible to be an odd one out – Tejas Dhoke

Hard work is the most important key to success. Achievements without hard work are impossible. An idle person can never gain anything if they sit and wait for a better opportunity to come. The person who is working hard is able to gain success and happiness in life. Nothing is easy to be achieved in […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Tejas Dhoke
Tejas Dhoke

Hard work is the most important key to success. Achievements without hard work are impossible. An idle person can never gain anything if they sit and wait for a better opportunity to come. The person who is working hard is able to gain success and happiness in life. Nothing is easy to be achieved in life without doing any hard work.

Determination guarantees achievement. Without hard work, it is not possible to be an odd one out and achieve something that you have always wanted. Even those who fail initially ends up winning at last if they don’t leave the hand of hard work. If you are just starting, take a look at some secrets to quit dreaming and start achieving said Tejas Dhoke.

Tejas Dhoke is a choreographer who believes in determination and consistency with the passion to generate creative, original, twirling content yet standing out from others and whirl along. He is a humble artist that observes and adapts from his ambience around.  Tejas Dhoke shares that “There is no secret behind the views and love that our video receives, it’s complete hard work that everyone notices and sheer luck said Tejas.

He commenced his YouTube channel to promote fitness through dance and with passing time he has started to curate fun dance and music videos collaborating with big names as Nora Fatehi, Vani Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar, Moni Roy, and others with the motive of inculcating the value of fitness in the young generation giving them a fun alternative to heavily equipped exercising videos.

Every one of us has goals in life. To fulfil the goals we need to be hard working. Sitting idly does not help fulfilling one’s aim. We all must respect the chance we get in life. Respecting the chance means doing hard work. Failures are sometimes a part of the journey to success, but at the end of the day, it is all about how hard you have worked on the right thing and this will get you closer to your goal said Tejas.

We must not fear failure. Failure is natural to our life. When we fail, we must not stop working hard. We all should believe in ourselves and keep trying hard until we achieve our aims he quoted.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Tejas Mayekar
Community//

Tejas Mayekar On Managing Stress, Productivity & Entrepreneurial Success

by Clent Stewart
Community//

Bestselling Author Tejas Desai on Success, Storytelling and Social Media

by Barbara R. Morrow
Community//

Benjamin Schroeter of Signum Network Association: “We need to push for tangible business use cases and invest in writing and sharing these”

by Tyler Gallagher
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.