“Don’t underestimate your own ability.” With Tyler Gallagher & Miyoko Schinner

As a part of my series about strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Miyoko Schinner.

Miyoko Schinner is the fearless CEO/founder of Miyoko’s, a food brand combining culinary traditions with food technology to revolutionize dairy by making cheese and butter without cows. Through an innovative proprietary process that merges food science with old-world creamery methods, Schinner has successfully scaled the production of fermented cheese and cultured butter made from plants and replaced animal-dairy products on the shelves of more than 12,000 retailers nationwide. The pioneer of the plant-based cheese revolution, Schinner is a passionate culinarian, former restaurateur, best-selling cookbook author, co-host of the national PBS cooking show Vegan Mashup, and a founding board member of the Plant Based Foods Association. Schinner also co-founded a farmed animal sanctuary in California that provides a home to over 70 farm animals.

Thank you for joining us Miyoko. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Mycareer path was set 35 years ago as I sat in a dive Tokyo sushi bar with my friend, a businessman 20 years my senior, with whom I enjoyed having philosophical discussions. Attempting to mentor me — just a twenty-something gal starting out in life — he told me to write books, sing, get a Masters, do anything except go into business. So that’s exactly what I did. About two weeks later, I started a little vegan baking business. And I’ve been trying to change the world and how people eat through delicious food businesses ever since. But what really triggered the launch of Miyoko’s was when my husband decided that he wanted to start eating dairy cheese again and started stocking our fridge with it. I was determined to put an end to that, so I embarked on some major research and development which led to the writing of Artisan Vegan Cheese, published in 2012, and eventually, the launch of Miyoko’s in 2014.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Miyoko’s Kitchen didn’t start with a well thought-out business plan. Rather, I defied every expert advice about testing the scale-up (from my home kitchen to first proto-type facility), and just started the day I got the permit. The idea was to have a small, quaint, vegan cheese shop, but it quickly spun out of control with demand. But we were out of room almost from the beginning. We quickly outgrew our 4000 square-foot office and facility. Our “conference room” was a broken down picnic table outside. Because we didn’t really have a dedicated warehouse, packaging and oil drums littered the office and we have to push things out of the way to go from one side of the office to the other. We started renting shipping containers to serve as warehouses, and had them parked in vacant lots in the neighborhood, and we’d drive the forklift up and down the street. When large distributor trucks came, our warehouse guy would have to play traffic cop and shut down the intersection so the truck could turn the corner into our driveway. The neighbors hated us. We had meetings with them in the park across the street frequently to address their concerns and attempt to be good neighbors. We couldn’t wait to move — and neither could they. I think they must have had a block party when we moved.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the lesson learned from our crazy first years is that you can make anything happen in the most adverse circumstances with passion and dedication.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story

Our company stands out for remaining true to our original mission as we have grown — actually, being able to fulfill out mission more and more as we have grown. Our mission has always been to take animals out of the food system in order to create a world based on respect for all living beings — both wild and what we call “farm animals.” Only 4% of the biomass of mammals on this planet now is wildlife — humans account for 36%, and livestock (mostly pigs and cows) account for 60%. Much of the decimation of species, wildlife, and wildlife habitat has been because of human activities, but what people don’t think about is that much of that “activity” has been for farming livestock. We breed and make billions of farmed animals every year that become commodities, living and dying in horrific ways. At the same time, livestock has displaced wildlife, so it’s hard to be an environmentalist who cares about lemurs, deer, or orangutans while continuing to chow down burgers. At Miyoko’s, we are unafraid to speak about our mission to create a world that protects and liberates animals. In addition to Miyoko’s, I also founded a non-profit farmed animal sanctuary that provides a home to over 80 farmed animals and humane education for students. We live our mission and communicate it through our products, marketing materials, and outreach.

We call our company “compassion-centric,” and we make this a marketing message that we promote at every turn, trying to get people to think about the impact of their food choices on other living beings. Because of the authentic and creative way we do that, coupled with the quality of our products, the public embraces this message, and has allowed us to build a cult fan base.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have an exciting initiative that may at first seem counterintuitive. While we are working to disrupt the dairy industry, we also have compassion for the farmers who have been swallowed up by large industrial animal agriculture or are struggling because of declining milk sales, a trend that has been growing since the 1970s. Some blame large conglomerates while others blame the rise in plant based foods and changing consumer taste, but the fact is that American dairy farmers are a dying breed being forced out of business because they can’t make ends meet. Because we are a compassion-based company, plan to work with a dairy farmer to help them transition to growing crops that will become part of our supply chain (we are launching products that are based on legumes, potatoes, and oats that can all be grown on American soil). We can then ensure a healthy, sustainable supply chain for ourselves while helping a farmer stay true to his land. A food revolution is underway, and the landscape of where Americans get their protein will continue to change. We want to be part of the solution, not the treat.

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

I don’t know about other female leaders — or any entrepreneur who becomes a leader — but I know for myself that I had to learn to lead. More important than having a great product and business sense is becoming a great leader who can inspire and motivate her team. This has been my biggest challenge, growth opportunity, and source of joy as I strive to improve in this area. If necessary, find a CEO coach, read books, attend leadership seminars, and learn to become as intentional as possible in planning the culture of the company. It is a journey, so give yourself time to become a great leader.

What advice would you give to other female leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Be super clear on your vision, and take the time to make sure that everyone on your team shares and is aligned with your vision, values, mission, and goals. This is usually done in a structured way, starting with your management team through offsites or other team settings. Everyone should live and breathe the mission. Let your management team participate in helping define some of this so that they will have more ownership, and then have them lead their teams as you lead them. When everyone in the company is on the same page about what the company is about, everything flows smoothly and everyone feels they have a place in helping to realize the shared goals.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The list of people who helped me get here gets longer and longer all the time! However, there is one person who encouraged me at the very beginning for whom I am forever grateful. I really had no plans to ever go back into business because of all of my previous failures. However, the encouragement of Seth Tibbott, founder of Tofurky, and a “competitor” from 20 years ago when I had another business, was the catalyst for finally deciding to give business one last shot. Even though we were “competitors,” we are allies in the effort to create a new food system based on sustainability and removing animals from the food system, so he was very excited to learn about what I was doing in the realm of plant dairy, and became my first investor. He really gave me the courage I needed to launch a business again.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My success allows me to help more people transition to a diet that is better for them, the planet, and the animals, as well as directly impact the lives of animals by removing some from the food system, and saving them through my sanctuary, Rancho Compasión

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.

The 5 secret things — or ten or fifteen — it almost doesn’t matter, because most of this early advice is theoretical and is only “learned” through real experience. But for myself, I would say the following: