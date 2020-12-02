“Connection between health & wellbeing and sustainability” With Sian Young

The connection between health & wellbeing and sustainability; A recent study also shows that Tea bags release millions of microscopic plastic particles into your drink. According to the world health organization, climate change is expected to cause 250,000 additional deaths per year!

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sian Young.

Sian is an Ambassador for the UK Health Coaching Association, a UN Global Climate Change Summit and TEDxWomen International Speaker and a Multi-Award Winning published Author now focusing on detoxifying the homes of CEO mums.

A CEO mum herself who has been in business for over 20 years helping over 5000 women feel empowered in their lives, Sian believes that women have the key to great change. They just need the support to ©create sustainable spaces freeing them up to step into their brilliance.

Sian is also a wife to a pioneering sustainable strategist and mother of 3, one son who is 21 and due to COVID-19 she has not seen him in nearly a year, one 16-year-old son from another mother who is an online music entrepreneur and a new baby girl just 11 months old — an official #pandemicbaby having spent most of her short life in quarantine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Itrained as a health coach because I knew I had to run a business that put my health first, you see I had experienced burnout to the point I was hospitalised twice while building and running my first business. As a young lady I was always interested in equality and the environment having demonstrated for both causes when I lived in Edinburgh. I want to foster stewardship of our health and the planet as both go hand in hand. I share this wealth of knowledge and experience with those I meet and work with so that we can create true ©Sustainable Health & Wellbeing.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

Our mission is to make sure future generations are taken care of by supporting CEO/Founder mums to detoxify the present and inspire people to take better care of their planet by taking better care of themselves and their families.

We are solving the absolute disconnect between the ‘Human’ and the lack of action in environmental strategy uptake.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

We have two core products to achieve our mission:

The ultimate family refresh:

This program supports Mum CEO/Founders to refresh the direction of the family creating space, clarity and time so that she can step into her role as a leader with her family beside her. Learn how to improve the conversations in the home bringing awareness to the toxicity in the home, the air fresheners, cleaning products, plastics, fire retardants, the use of single use Items and much more. So many products in the home are a chemical burden on the whole family’s health causing fatigue, depression, anxiety and many more health issues.

This part of our lifestyle is lacking focus and is key in the fight against the poisoning of our planet.

During the lockdown when the deer and other wildlife came out across the globe when we were in lockdown, this was when we collectively stopped one thing, driving to work; imagine if we all collectively reduced the use of poisonous chemicals in our home, support a sustainable planet and human health would improve.

© Creating Sustainable Spaces

This is a 6 month coaching program where you and your family transform your entire home into a sustainable environment by one space at a time from harmful chemicals and unsustainable lifestyle choices. We do this by bringing the whole family together creating full family buy-in and commitment to a sustainable lifestyle. I work with my clients to transform each room developing a plan of action to implement sustainable lifestyle change, firstly by clean language, how we speak to each other, our nutritional intake, how we nourish the family building connection to where our food comes from and its relation to our health both physically and mentally.

When we love and nourish ourselves and each other we treat our environment the same way, at the moment so many people are absorbed in a Me, I culture it’s leaving people lonely and struggling under toxic thoughts and lifestyle choices it’s evident in the way we are neglecting our planet.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

My business focuses on the ‘Human’ in business and as absenteeism costs, UK businesses a loss of 6.9 days a year per employee, which is costing the British economy £100 billion. This gross loss of capital makes it hard for business to invest in better environmental strategies. Absenteeism affects the productivity of the team leaving a massive financial and productivity gap leading to lack of Action in sustainable strategy uptake in business, if they have any strategies at all.

When the human is well and engaged they will enact sustainable strategies in the business, this is how my work can help you become more sustainable in your business saving you literally time and money.

But it doesn’t end there, you need excellent environmentally conscious business strategies in place and for this I recommend that you seek the advice of Dr James who is an expert in this field. One of Dr James recent books is ‘Management Systems and Performance Frameworks for Sustainability’ We are both so passionate about the missing element of the ‘Human’ in sustainability strategy we have co-founded membership co-operative The Center for Sustainable Actionto support SMEs (Small to medium business) and entrepreneurs to heal and inspire the human in the uptake of well thought out and researched ACTION in sustainability. Come and join us!

The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

1: Attend my Ultimate family refresh program as this is a great starting point to learn in a non-judgmental way what you as a family really want with regards to sustainable lifestyle changes. This creates a space for the younger members of the family to be heard allowing them to inspire parents to take more action as well. An excellent example of this is Greta Thunberg, she has led the way showing her parents and the world what needs to be done, she led and her parents supported, look what change this has brought to the world!

2: Parents need to take a long hard and compassionate look at their prejudices and lifestyles, our children are watching if we are over consuming, throwing things away and living in an unsustainable way our children will perpetuate this continuing cycle. The change starts with us. I am sure many of you have seen what has been happening with #blacklivesmatter Children are born loving each other, they are taught to over consume, racial bias is a learnt behaviour we as parents have to be positive change agents in this world if not for us then for our children.

3: Be compassionate with themselves, realize we too have learned from them before us but this doesn’t mean we have to move forward this way. As parents we need to heal our subconscious patterns, clean up our diets and make better lifestyle choices. This means again showing by actions that taking time to heal yourself is ok,loving and caring for your health & wellbeing is an essential part of life, showing that making change can be a scary process but you are willing to invest in yourself and your family enough to make those changes. That you have the power to create great change and that you are willing to step into that power. I have led by example for my son showing him that healing the pain and subconscious patterns from the past frees me up to be a more present and compassionate person with energy to add towards the change in this world that we want to see.

4: Spend time listening to what affects your children and help them search for solutions to the problem, support them to take safe, active steps to improve social and environmental issues they feel passionate about. You may not understand why they are passionate about a certain subject and you may even not agree. Who knows your child’s incessant desire to over engineer things, to pull things apart and deep emotional connection to finding nemo could be another young Boyan Slat He has been doing engineering projects and building things since he was two years old and founded The Ocean Clean up in 2013 after being devastated by the state of the polluted oceans while diving in greece age 16.

5: Understand the fact that inequality is a major part of our environmental issue and inspire your children to support organisations that are working to create equality across the board.

A recent study by the World Bank found that most people live in countries where poorer residents are more exposed to disasters like droughts, floods and heat waves.

Higher income countries nearly always have better infrastructure and planning in place for environmental disasters.

More unequal affluent countries generate higher levels of pollution than their more equal counterparts and are accountable for around 50 percent of global emissions.

A growing body of research shows that the most common victims of environmental hazards and pollution are non-caucasian and the poor.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

How much education is needed; I watch people I know and I see their use of plastic, their seemingly unaware and even desensitised lifestyle choices that have a daily impact on the environment. When you are presenting a ‘new concept’ to a field how stuck in their ways people are; I have learnt over time as a pioneering woman to keep strong with my mission and improve my message so that in time it will pierce through to people’s awareness. Arguing about climate change; Why are we still discussing and arguing about climate change? Even if we call it by another name it is plain to see that the oceans are full of rubbish, it is evident that our water tables are drying up. It is time for ACTION no more talk. The connection between health & wellbeing and sustainability; A recent study also shows that Tea bags release millions of microscopic plastic particles into your drink. According to the world health organization, climate change is expected to cause 250,000 additional deaths per year! Who knew that scientific data and research would still not be actioned?; We need to share how the impact of climate change is and will affect EVERYONE.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wonderful pioneering husband has supported me to stay strong with my message and on this path because as a sustainable expert himself he knows that it takes time for people to open up and see the truth. And to my mum for reminding me I have always been ahead of the curve weather it be with my avant garde fashion ideas as a youth or my championing of social causes throughout childhood that were seen a ‘weird’ back then but now they are ‘normal’ like using more natural fibers, health & wellbeing trends and sustainable living ideas. I have always been a pioneer and I love that about me and the people in my life who support me to stay true to my mission on this planet.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

© Creating Sustainable Spaces in your home making low impact living normal, where families have open, loving and honest dialogue and realise living with less actually makes us happy!

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“There is no such thing as ‘away’. When we throw anything away it must go somewhere.”

– Annie Leonard, Proponent of Sustainability

I look for opportunities to reuse and repurpose my possessions because there really is no such thing as ‘away’, what we make is here, you may throw it away but this does not mean it disappears.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

I am Sian Young on Linkedin,

Sian SSC on Facebook

@Sian_Health on twitter

Come to my website to be inspired by my blog or even book a complimentary chat with me: https://sian-young.com/

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!