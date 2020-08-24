“Write in a journal.” With Penny Bauder & Vicki Mayo

When you want something deeply enough the universe conspires to Make it happen — the Alchemist. Each time I’ve had a dream or a passion, I’ve meditated on it. I’ve written it down in my journal, I’ve written it down in my Planner and I’ve shared it with those in my circle. With that as the destination on my journey, I’ve been able to route my method to get there and have seen the universe nudge me there along the way. When I notice those signs, I know that I am doing right by myself and my family. And in turn, I guide and help others to do the same.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of my series about how women leaders in tech and STEM are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vicki Mayo

Vicki Mayo started growing businesses across the finance, hospitality, tech, and the wellness industry at age 14. She is currently the owner of three+ companies spanning the globe. Vicki adopted two boys that had been abandoned when she was only 20 years old, forever changing the course of her life, driving her to achieve success and help others achieve their own success along the way.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Ihave always had an entrepreneurial spirit. My first “business” began when I was in third grade; I created and sold friendship bracelets to classmates. This spirit grew into bigger endeavors until the age of 14, I was able to start an online reservation business in Sedona, Arizona that I sold for profit at 17. After earning a bachelor’s degree, I was in the mortgage and hospitality industries until I opened a global contact center and IT company with my husband. In 2017, I developed a technology that relieves stress in 30 seconds and founded the TouchPoint Solution to bring that technology to the masses.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

It is hard to narrow down to just one! However, to stay in tune to recent times, one of the most interesting things to happen as a business owner and STEM leader is moving an entire global workforce of 1200 into remote positions within a two-week timeframe. As entrepreneurs, we know that we must always be prepared for the unexpected. Thanks to a robust IT team and global partnerships, we were able to make a smooth transition and pivot ourselves to take on new clients amid a global crisis.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! The TouchPoint Solution is growing! We’ve got a very exciting app development opportunity that is in progress. With this new addition to our lineup, the TouchPoint family will have new ways to stay connected to their health and easy access to achieving their wellness goals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father was an immigrant from India. He came to the states penniless and was able to achieve success from quite literally the ground up. Seeing his and my uncle’s perseverance through financial and social adversities provided the gumption to achieve my dreams. He helped me to get to where I am through his hard work ethic, his humble attitude and by providing solid business advice when I needed it.

My dad taught me to grab opportunity and think outside the box every chance you can get. I very fondly recall his “pool story.” My dad immigrated to India halfway through college and graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology top of his class. He was offered a job at Boeing but after 2 years of being told that the only way to get the corner office was to stay with the company 20+ years, he decided to leave to pursue more opportunity. His brother had a motel in Rome, Georgia and offered my dad the opportunity to run the motel. My dad learned a lot but happened to notice that the hotel had a very large pool in the center of the property. And if you’ve ever been to Georgia in the summer- it’s sweltering. Rome was a very small town that had one community pool that charged $1 for entrance and it was always packed. My dad figured he would charge people $2 a person and offer a less crowded experience. He was right! In the early 80s he was bringing in $200/day in pool entrance fees! He saved up enough money that he was able to buy his own hotel. Through this story my dad would share the lesson- Look for opportunities. Sometimes they are in front of your very eyes. 😊

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic?

As our workforce has moved home, so have our children and partners. My husband is both my life partner and business partner. We’re used to being on different sides of the globe, while also running our household. Now, we’re on different sides of the house! Family obligations (such as meal times, cleaning, homework help) is still a priority, but without additional resources. Now, as I run a business meeting, I must also ensure my kids are meeting school and extracurricular deadlines and we are also finding time to spend quality time as a family. We work daily to avoid burnout, while also finding new ways to stimulate our bodies and minds.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Schedule, schedule, schedule! I think as humans we run well on routine and our family is no exception! I have a white board that I write out the schedule daily. I list any school, extracurricular activities (math tutoring and piano lessons are virtual now), daily chores, workout times, family dinner, etc. And I will be honest, I am okay with the schedule adapting as necessary. If the piano lesson runs late or the leadership meeting goes past the scheduled time, we adapt. The kids know what to do next if mommy is on a conference call to stay stimulated. We’ve got activities planned, with a few backups in mind. And now more so than ever, it’s socially acceptable to incorporate your children into your work life. We’ve always believed in exposing the kids to the inner workings of business and the behind-the-scenes, but during COVID they’ve taken an even more involved position. They’ve appeared in a few videos as assistants, they’ve helped with website mock-ups and using Canva to make visual assets. They are definitely following in my footsteps of their entrepreneurial parents!

Can you share the biggest work-related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic?

Engagement can prove difficult when working remote and while having additional stressors in an employee and employer’s life. It’s not as easy to temp check our employees when we’re not seeing their faces on a regular basis. And while I was already a full-time plus mom and business owner, now I am going into overdrive. Making moves and business decisions on the fly and often during the early morning and late-night hours.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Go old school, call! If I feel like an employee might be disengaging or going through a rough patch, I pick up the phone. I’ve also amped up my huddles. Each team has either daily or weekly huddles as a temp check and to ensure that any roadblocks are being worked. In addition, when working on a large project, we’ll often send out email punch lists. Those that are pertaining to the project, “punch in” so we’re all on the same page with whose working what and to see their progress made.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Scheduling working hours in. After morning coffee and meditation (more below), I’ll pump out an hour of work before the kids wake up. Once their awake, we’re making and eating breakfast together before moving on to our daily tasks and revisiting each other at lunch. We’ll do a physical activity break and back to work until we reconvene at dinner. In other words, our schedules are similar to what we were doing before drop off, pick up, with a few more interactions in between! If I know the kids might need my help on a homeschool or extracurricular project, I add that in the calendar so they know when and are reassured that I am there to support them.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place for long periods with your family?

Daily meditation, workouts, hangs in my closet, art and getting dressed up! When I look good, I feel good and I work even better! Workouts are to keep my physical body healthy, while meditation with my TouchPoints is meant to keep my mind healthy. Art is another de-stresser and a great activity to share with my kiddos! And when I’m having an extremely stressful moment, I’ll take a timeout in my closet. Yes, my closet! It’s my happy place, where my favorite dresses and shoes live, and gives me a minute to reconvene when I need to.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Increased family time: Globe trotting As noted above, each day consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner together. As a woman in STEM and global businessowner, this wasn’t something that happened every day. I am grateful, as I know once everything is safe again, we’ll go back to globe trotting and visiting our sites and extracurriculars.

2. Increased time in the home: Our home is a place of comfort. To be in it every day, we’ve been able to tackle some of the projects on our to-do list and cozy it up into a place that feels good for all of us.

3. Increased focus on your passions: I am an entrepreneur. My passions include growing businesses and working on my technological creations. I’ve been able to fine-tune some of the things on my passion project list.

4. Increased self-reflection: I’ve spent additional time with my horse, which has in turn created more think time and increased productivity. Self-reflection is key as a business leader. If you know who you are and what you want, you can create it!

5. Increased self-care: At the beginning of the pandemic, I did a thirty-day guided meditation. I did it again and now it has become a habit that I incorporate into my life every morning. I also follow FitGirl and complete a fitness routine daily! I used to always go to the gym, but it could sometimes feel like a chore. Now, I rejoice in my workouts.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The world is a strange place right now, and we still don’t know what our “new normal” will be. No matter who you are or where you are in your life, the unknown can make us all feel a bit anxious. For me personally I took a few minutes to make a list of all the activities that calm me and/or make me happy. This list included things like taking a bath, going outside, wearing my TouchPoints, watercolor painting, meditating, reading a book. I then posted that list in my daily planner and gave myself a checkmark for doing 1 thing from my “sanity list” every day. Some days when my anxiety was really high I did multiple things on my list. Having this sanity list gave me the reassurance that I had a failsafe. If my anxiety got out of control I had a plan to tackle it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When you want something deeply enough the universe conspires to Make it happen — the Alchemist. Each time I’ve had a dream or a passion, I’ve meditated on it. I’ve written it down in my journal, I’ve written it down in my Planner and I’ve shared it with those in my circle. With that as the destination on my journey, I’ve been able to route my method to get there and have seen the universe nudge me there along the way. When I notice those signs, I know that I am doing right by myself and my family. And in turn, I guide and help others to do the same.

