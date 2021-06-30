Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Challenge Winners//

With Patience and Discipline, Jon is Losing Weight and Saving Money

“You have to be patient, consistent, and kind to yourself.”

By

For the longest time, I’d pick up fried chicken or junk food on the way home from work. And then, there was my sweet tooth. I had a candy drawer that was packed to the brim. Every day, I’d go home with chocolate in my cart. My habits were leading to debt I couldn’t pay off. I used  to go food shopping at Walmart for $25 — then my candy habit easily had me spending $75. One day, I skimmed through a Challenge booklet in the lounge and thought, “If these people can improve their lives, why can’t I?” 

At first, I set small goals of losing five pounds and cutting back on needless spending.

I swapped frosted donuts, cookies, and chocolates for radishes, cucumbers, and broccoli. I love cauliflower and celery too. That’s what I reach for when I’m feeling snacky. I stopped grocery shopping when I’m hungry, and that made all the difference. It helps me save money — things don’t just “jump” into my cart anymore.

I also swapped soda for water. 

I try to drink two liters a day, but sometimes it’s a struggle. I make it easier for myself by keeping water next to my bed. My five-pound goal turned into me losing 25, and I feel more energized and less moody. I got a good laugh when I was volunteering at my local museum, and there was a split second I thought my pants were falling down! 

Although I’m on medical leave for my back, I still push myself to go for walks twice a day. 

I’m walking more now than I was six months ago. My walks are helping me heal and care for my mental health. When I’m hit with a wave of depression, I get out for a walk. I also tap into prayer and my support system. I’m a firm believer in being patient with yourself, and never feeling ashamed about asking for help. 

I’ve paid down $5,000 in debt and feel less stressed.

A big part of it was being more aware while food shopping. I hit the produce and meat sections, but skip the candy aisle. I love antiquing, but when I’m out and about, I’m sure to ask myself, “Do I really need this?” So, I’ll come home with one antique that’s on sale, instead of four or five. I also refinanced my debt and am working to pay it off at a lower interest rate. 

I had to slow down and take care of myself.

Before going on medical leave, I hit a low point. There was one day I could hardly get out of bed or into the car because I was in so much pain. Now, I’m working hard to heal my injury and looking forward to getting back to work. I think everyone can make better choices every day, whether it’s choosing to eat a nourishing meal or thinking twice before buying something. You have to be patient and consistent — and be kind to yourself too.

—Jon Wendorff, Supercenter #1722; Marshall, MN; $5K Winner

