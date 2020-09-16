“Looking beautiful for others” With Jilea Hemmings & Dr Jyoti Gupta

Not letting any hurdle come in the way of our patients’ health. Despite Covid-19, people will continue to have concerns about their skin/ hair issues. We have fully sanitized clinic at all times, hand sanitization, thermal screening, zero waiting time, PPE kit for all staff and safety kit for all visitors. We take video consultations for patients’ suffering from any symptoms and various other precautionary steps. It has become our highest priority to maintain a safe environment in our clinic.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jyoti Gupta,a recognized dermatologist with a long list of accolades to her name. After graduating (MBBS) with distinction from one of the largest tertiary care hospital in Asia , Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung hospital, she completed her residency (MD) from the same hospital with gold medal in Dermatology. Many of Delhi’s immaculate skin and facial features are artistic work of Dr Gupta and with over 1000 hair transplant surgeries and 3000 aesthetic procedures, she is renowned for the use of minimal combination procedures for her patients’ need providing long term natural results.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Becoming a doctor was always my dream. Since childhood, I’ve always imagined myself wearing a white coat and bringing a smile on my patients’ face. I wanted to become a healer that relaxes patients’ minds. And while I was doing my MBBS, I realized people with skin and hair issues are the happiest when they get wonderful results. Beauty matters a lot to all of us and it feels even more amazing when we get satisfactory results from our investment.

I always knew that I could become the queen in this field as it requires a lot of skills and artistry. During my MBBS, I noticed patients with skin diseases require 100% of my attention, not only with clinical aspects but also with skillful treatments. I merged these two areas in my career and now, I’m happy that I took the best decision of my life and here I am, doing fabulous procedures for over 10 years, only to see that look, that happiness and shine on my patients’ faces.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A very interesting story took place on the first day of my MBBS. My professor said, and his exact words were “If you’re here to make money, then you should go and select a different career. You all are bright students and can easily make more money in any field. But as a doctor, always remember, first you serve the patients, then you wait for a very long time, and then money will start coming to you.” This has always been in my heart. I always believe in providing the perfect treatment to my patients by keeping abreast with the latest developments through various national and international conferences and journals. My purpose is to serve and give highest priority to my patients.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

This was in the year 2015. I went to present a lecture in one of the largest conferences conducted by ISHRS (The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery) in Las Vegas. I had presented my work about facial hair restoration which included eyebrow, beard and moustache transplant. Soon after my work was published on various platforms, the number of patients who wanted to get facial hair restored started to increase, especially patients with gender reassignment surgeries. From then on, I understood that it is not only about your skills as a specialist but also your academic excellence in that particular field. And when I started achieving academic excellence, no one could stop me from being a successful and renowned expert in what I’m doing.

I believe in providing the perfect treatment to my patients by simultaneously keeping up with the latest developments through various national and international conferences and journals. Thus, it is always important for any doctor to keep themselves updated and also let their patients know about their developments so that they can trust us with all the modern technologies and knowledge we have.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I used to work with Dr Amrendra Kumar (an expert in dermatology/ hair transplant) in my previous clinic. He always treated me with great respect and has always helped me in whatever problems I have faced, be it in dermatology or my skills as a professional. He taught me how to deal with patients, how to be a good doctor and most importantly, how to succeed in this field. Even when I started my own practice, I never felt hesitant in asking him for help. I think it’s a blessing to have a colleague like him who is not just your senior but also a friend, guiding you honestly for your betterment.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I always try to innovate my treatments for the best results in my patients. Apart from that, I want to bring some changes in the society so that the norm of beauty can be looked upon in a respectful manner for everyone. Here are some of my innovations/ changes I’ve been working on.

a. Sex Reassignment Surgery patients

Patients with sex reassignment surgery require my 100% attention. Be it restoring hair such as a beard/ moustache or removing unwanted hair of facial contouring, my vision is to innovate treatments for enhancement of their results. I feel these patients should look and feel the way their body feels.

b. Single session for tattoo removal

While this may seem to be an outdated outlook, it’s still very much in force today. In many countries including India tattoos are prohibited in government and other jobs. Thus, I have come across many patients who require immediate tattoo removal because they need to apply for specific jobs. I have come across a special procedure where only a single session is required for tattoo removal and has been one of the favorite treatments of my patients.

c. Skin of color patients

This is the change I’ve been trying to bring since my career started. I want my patients to feel comfortable in their own skin, in their own color, in their own beautiful form.

I always inform my patients that certain procedures are not meant for skin of color and can be harmful for them. For me, everyone is beautiful. They just need enhancement of their features and a glowing skin, but never changing their own self.

d. Minimally invasive treatment for long term anti-aging benefits

Apart from surgical lifts, there are so many laser treatments which can provide long term effects without going under the knife. Patients who are not comfortable with needles and injections can always go for such treatment. I always want my patients to feel comfortable in whatever treatment they take.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

For me, the whole concept of the beauty industry is exciting and brings me goosebumps to see the effective results in my patients. But three things that excite me the most are:

a. The notion of beauty never fades away but beauty standards keep on changing

We have been seeing this for centuries, everyone likes to have a healthy skin, a glowing face and shining hair. But the beauty standards keep on changing in the fashion industry. For example, change in the trend of eyebrows — how we have come from liking thin and shaped eyebrows to thick and bushy ones. I love how my skills are tested every time these standards are changed and how I learn, grow and succeed, keeping pace with these changes.

b. Emerging love for every skin tone

Earlier people wanted to have a fair skin. I have come across many patients who used to hate their skin tone and wanted to go ahead for skin whitening procedures. But now people are understanding that every skin is beautiful, all we need is to enhance its beauty, live a healthy and glowing skin rather than change its perfect color. There is still a long way to go but I feel happy to see the changes and developments in this society.

c. Evolving beauty notions in men

With so many developments in the beauty industry, men have started to realize that taking care of skin and hair is not just for women but also a very huge area of concern for them too. In the last 5–6 years, my male patients have increased demanding beard shaping, hair treatment, laser hair reduction, skin rejuvenation, anti-aging treatment and what not. I absolutely love how everyone understands now that beauty is not gender specific and everyone has the right to feel beautiful.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Pointing out defects in others: Everyone should understand that notion of beauty is different for different people. While everyone wants to look beautiful, there is never a standard fixed for beauty. A bald person is beautiful. A person with dark skin is beautiful. Everyone is beautiful when they feel beautiful from within.

Looking beautiful for others: I’ve heard people say that women wear makeup in order to impress men. It’s important to look good based on your own standards and no one else’s. Self-confidence is built on feeling comfortable in your own skin. If you like to wear makeup, go for it, if you don’t like it, you don’t need to wear it! Just because society says that makeup makes a woman more beautiful, doesn’t mean that every single woman needs to wear makeup. Who cares what anyone else thinks as long as you think you look great? You need to be able to look in the mirror and smile at yourself. You should be happy every time you see your reflection, not because you are self-absorbed, but because you have self-love.

Opting for cheaper products : Beauty comes at a cost. Many treatments which are meant to give a younger and rejuvenated skin are not cheap, and people should understand that clinics and un-professionals providing such treatments at very cheap rates will only do more harm than good. One should go for quality of procedures and not for quantity of procedures.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I have been working as a dermatologist for 10 years. And yes, it is very important to have a clear clinical foundation for this work but soon I realized there was something missing in the way I see my patients. Even the best products could do limited work for the skin when the root issue is an imbalance in the body. Thus, I always recommend my patients to go for a healthy lifestyle via introducing them to inner healing, a good nutritionist and physical exercises so that my patients not only look beautiful but also feel beautiful. I call this the “soul-to-skin” approach.

Besides this, I always suggest some tips to my patients to be followed on every day basis:

a. Always use moisturizers and sun protection including blue rays protection

b. Use vitamin c serum to hydrate your skin and prevent ageing

c. Do not rub your eyes or let them dry to avoid eye aging

d. Do not sleep on your stomach to avoid eye puffiness

e. Eat rainbow diet and have plenty of fluid

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Skin of color patients

Recently I met a patient who was using skin whitening cream from last 2 years without any guidance of an expert. And when he visited me, he was so unhappy with his skin color and was ready to invest any amount of money to look fair. Being an Indian dermatologist, I come across a number of patients with skin of color who have unique needs often requiring individualized treatments, the most common being skin lightening procedures. However, I always inform my patients that certain procedures are not meant for skin of color and can be harmful for them. With over 3000 aesthetic procedures, I always use minimal combination procedures for my patients’ needs providing long term natural and healthy results. For me, every skin is beautiful and I just want to enhance the beauty, while not changing its natural form.

2. Sex Reassignment Surgery patients

In the past few years, I have come across patients who have gender identity different from their assigned sex. These patients have their individual needs which requires utmost attention. Be it restoring hair such as a beard/ moustache or removing unwanted hair of facial contouring, my vision is to innovate treatments for enhancement of their results. Being an author & lecturer for facial hair restoration and with over 1000 transplants performed, I believe every patient should be comfortable in their own skin and feel what their body feels.

3. Soul-to-Skin approach

As a dermatologist, it is very important to have a clear clinical foundation but soon I realized there was something missing in the way I see my patients. Even the best products could do limited work for the skin when the root issue is an imbalance in the body.

For example- I’m now meeting a lot women with PCOS symptoms. In this modern time, it is very difficult for them to keep a work life balance. Thus, I always recommend my patients to go for a healthy lifestyle via introducing them to inner healing, a good nutritionist and physical exercises so that my patients not only look beautiful but also feel beautiful. I call this the “soul-to-skin” approach.

4. We are a family

I always try to maintain a family like relationship with my employees as well as patients. We always celebrate every festival/event so that my employees feel that they are working as a family and not doing just a regular job. I’ve realized when my employees are happy, they give my patients that positive vibe too. This builds a long lasting relationship with my patients and they always look upon me whenever they have any query.

Last Diwali, we conducted a contest for our employees, in which each of them had to decorate a part of our clinic. This fun activity increased their team work and trust in one another.

5. Not letting any hurdle come in the way of our patients’ health

Despite Covid-19, people will continue to have concerns about their skin/ hair issues. We have fully sanitized clinic at all times, hand sanitization, thermal screening, zero waiting time, PPE kit for all staff and safety kit for all visitors. We take video consultations for patients’ suffering from any symptoms and various other precautionary steps. It has become our highest priority to maintain a safe environment in our clinic.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As I told you, I come across a lot of patients who want to get skin lightening procedures done, only because they don’t like their skin color. This is the movement I’m working on, that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people. I want my patients to understand that every skin tone is beautiful and beauty comes from within, from a healthy lifestyle, not from any specific skin color. I never go for any skin whitening procedures, and also inform my patients that this is not what they actually want. For me, every skin is beautiful and I just want to enhance the beauty, while not changing its natural form. I will be the most happy person when I’ll get zero patients needing skin lightening procedures.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My all-time favourite life lesson quote is “Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end” by Robin Sharma. Whenever I initiate any task, I remember this quote and work itself becomes fun for me. This happened with me this year too, when I started my own clinic. It had only been 7 months and soon after the world was hit with a pandemic. The beginning was obviously difficult with all the new ventures, and during this pandemic my confidence shattered. But I kept on moving forward and now everything is smooth and I’m hoping that I will continue to rise in my journey.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can reach out to me through my website www.drjyotigupta.com

Also, I have recently become active on Instagram and Facebook. Reach out to me through the following

Instagram : @dermatologistjyotigupta

Facebook : Dr. Jyoti Gupta Dermatologist

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.