With Hard Work, You Can Get Fire Out Of A Stone Says James Oresanya

Determination guarantees achievement. Without hard work, it is not possible to be an odd one out and achieve something that you have always wanted. Even those who fail initially ends up winning at last if they don’t leave the hand of hard work.

Greatness can be achieved by great labor only. What a man earns by the sweat of his brow gives him a greater degree of satisfaction than what he gets by a stroke of fortune. The man wishes to have many things in their life. These latter things acquired by hard toil are much than those who get by accident. When a man earns by dint of toil; he enjoys a pleasurable sensation which is equivalent to the joy of having won a victory.

We have seen and witnessed the emergence of the current golden era of generation which has produced talent in abundance. James is the founder of JCCLUB. James Oresanya’s sheer dedication, hard work, passion and vision has enabled him to garner much love and recognition.

He says, if success was free, everyone would have it. But there are few successful individuals and each of them had put in enough productive work before they received anything in return. That’s important, and it’s fair enough. While working hard on what you believe in, you’re understanding its true value.

You do not come across success just by hoping for it. To achieve true success, you need the strength of mind and body to struggle and work hard to reach your fullest potential. You need the right attitude, self-discipline and the ability to put your goal before your own needs, if you are really driven towards reaching success. There is, after all no substitute for hard work, and as Henry Ford says, “The harder you work, the luckier you get” – the more successful you get.

As I’m sure you have experienced throughout your life, there are numerous benefits of hard work. However, many people make excuses every day with a variety of different reasons not to work hard. Some individuals claim to not have enough time to do the work. Others think that putting in more effort than necessary is useless, so they only do the bare minimum.

By doing the bare minimum and not trying, you will never set yourself apart from others. To accomplish your goals, you need to pursue them with everything that you have. You can not sit idly while your goals pass you by James quoted.