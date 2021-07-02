With Freedom Comes Great Responsibility: 4 Ways to Become a Responsible Amare Leader

4 Ways to Become a Responsible Amare Leader

This weekend we’ll celebrate 246 years of American Independence. While we typically observe the day by taking time off of work, watching fireworks, and maybe having a BBQ with friends or family, this year I invite you to spend some time reflecting.

We declared our freedom with a pledge known as the Declaration of Independence. Among other things, it contained the ideas that all men are created equal and that they have been endowed with certain unalienable rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. With this pledge and declaration of freedom, we also accepted a new responsibility to uphold the words and ideas of our Founding Fathers. It is a responsibility we still bear today.

The Amare Way philosophy advocates for freedom as well. Freedom from the pain and suffering that comes from the old, war-like ways of doing business. Freedom from stagnation and misalignment. Freedom from ego and competition.

Just as declaring our freedom from England in 1776 did not absolve us of duty to ourselves and others, if we want to become impactful Amare leaders, we must recognize that with our freedom comes great responsibility. As an Amare leader, you have a duty to both lead by example and to share the principles of your business philosophy. It’s not always easy – responsibility never is. But it is worth it.

Below, I’ve collected a few past issues of this newsletter to help you grow as an Amare leader. Click on any of the links below to read the full issue and get lots of practical ‘how to’ tips.

Be sure to ask yourself the following before you start.

What does freedom really mean to you?

How do you recognize and accept the responsibility that comes with that freedom?

_______

Start Disrupting the Status Quo With Love: Our job collectively as Amare ambassadors is to help more people wake to this new and better way of prospering, an approach that builds deep connections and uplifts us all…Read More

Leadership Skills That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart: While these leadership skills are hard to master, they are essential to your growth as an Amare leader…Read More

Three Powerful Ways for Leaders to Make Better Decisions: The key to making better decisions as a leader, is to be sure you’re acting in alignment with your own vision and values…Read More

6 Techniques to Get and Keep Yourself Motivated: The very definition of amare – energy that uplifts and connects – presumes inspiration and motivation. It’s a crucial part of your job – and it includes keeping yourself motivated…Read More

Will You Share Your Amare Journey?

Let me know of any big and little changes you’re making to put the power of love to work. I’d personally love to learn from your experience, and if you wish, share it with the community. Email me, or contact me here to set up a quick call.

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“Freedom is the will to be responsible to ourselves.”

― Friedrich Nietzsche

Thanks everyone for tuning in to Amare Wave Wednesday! Do YOUR one amare thing today to improve your business and grow the wave!

If you like this, share it!

_______

I’d love to hear how you plan to disrupt the business world by putting love to work. Maybe you already are – which would make you a great fit for my upcoming podcast! Please leave me a comment below or contact me via my website, www.MosheEngelberg.com. Your story is worth sharing!

As I mentioned above, for more about how you can put the power of love to work be sure to check out my book The Amare Wave: Uplift Your Business by Putting Love to Work.

To learn more about the Amare Way movement, the book The Amare Wave, or my Amare executive coaching services, visit www.MosheEngelberg.com.

Modified from original publication on MosheEngelberg.com

Note: Do you like this article? Every Wednesday, I encourage people with articles like this, to do ONE thing to put the power of love to work in their organization, through my newsletter Amare Wave Wednesday. These consistent actions are collectively growing the wave and making people happier and businesses better. To receive your Amare Wave Wednesday newsletter every Wednesday, click here to subscribe. Get something you love in your inbox again!