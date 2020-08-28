“Ensure access to information.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste

The continuous pursuit of knowledge is a mantra I will always champion. While misinformation and conspiracy theories are rife in today’s media landscape, ensuring access to information for those who desire to expand their knowledge base, particularly for those who wish to improve their socio economic circumstance and well being through education, is a passion that is near and dear to my heart.

I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste, the Chief Learning Officer and Vice President of Professional Services at Vocalmeet Inc. She is an award-winning innovator and technologist with over 12 years of senior leadership experience helping organizations develop and implement online technology platforms. She has successfully implemented hundreds of technology platforms across North America and brings transformational thinking to organizations with a focus on driving innovation. Dr. Jno Baptiste is a sought after speaker on digital innovation and advises educational institutions and associations across North America.

Thank you so much for joining us Laurelle! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have a BS in Computer Information Systems and a Doctorate in Education. I have always wanted to work at the intersection of technology and education. In the beginning stages of my career, I looked at evolving trends and digital products appeared to be an area where changes would quickly advance. It occurred to me that there would be a need for greater digital tools and for organizations to look at innovative solutions to remain financially viable. All the future opportunities made me excited!

Can you share an interesting story since you began your career?

I remember using hand held devices at a time when they weren’t very prevalent. Ok, I’ll go ahead and date myself! It truly is fascinating to see how the iPhone and mobile devices in general have now become a staple for the new generation of workers as much as it has for more experienced workers. I look at the use of mobile devices and how they have changed how we live and work today — that evolutionary process has been one of the most transformational aspects of my career so far and it will be interesting to see how it further evolves. Maybe as a society we will integrate technology into our lives in a way that is less visible but in a way that it continues to be an important aspect of how organizations grow and connect professionally.

Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

One of the main challenges of a changing world is an immediate need to bring offline events online. Vocalmeet turns this adversity into opportunities for organizations. How can Vocalmeet serve to prevent any negative financial impact for organizations who need to migrate offline events online? Many organizations have cancelled conferences, workshops, events and live productions. These activities are lifelines for them, providing significant streams of income per occasion. What we are now seeing is an increase in online events. We have worked tirelessly to become a leading provider for Online Conferences and Learning Management Systems including Continuing Education Solutions. How do we digitize in person events and replicate meetings that would have otherwise taken place in person? We achieve this by providing on-demand conference solutions and live streamed online events. This also brings other benefits as online events can reach a geographically diverse audience. We do this in cost efficient ways with the expectation that our clients have limited time to configure technology. Our secret sauce is to ensure that our tech platforms are always easy to use and highly scalable.

How do you think this might change the world?

Geographical limitations have historically made it difficult for people to connect with each other and to share knowledge. However, we are seeing the advancement of a more borderless world of communication where information can be more easily shared. Vocalmeet’s technology platforms are helping to accelerate this transition.

Keeping data security in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about online technology that people should think more deeply about?

With increased security concerns and data breaches, any technology platform must take data security very seriously. Vocalmeet has (like most responsible vendors do) many advanced layers of security features implemented.

However, given the fact that breaches and hacking worldwide mainly happen through “official channels” like email via phishing attacks or bad attachments, it is our priority to educate our clients on how to work safely online and not invite attackers to steal their data or even secretly take over their entire organization.

What type of marketing strategies does Vocalmeet employ? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We have a sales and marketing department and they utilize many tools to spread the word about the benefits of Vocalmeet’s technologies. Through our marketing department, we are in constant contact with potential clients. For example, we book demonstrations and meetings with executive directors and institutions alike. We produce highly search engine optimized content that is very specific to the sector we are addressing. Our goal is to always provide very relevant content that helps our clients increase membership and grow revenues for their associations. You may notice an increase in virtual tours from brick and mortar organizations such as the Science Center or the Smithsonian to help members tour the space and learn something new without physically being present. Our strategy serves clients who represent large swaths of industry ranging from engineers, lawyers, nurses and doctors just as it does for colleges, universities and non profit organizations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I enjoy what I do so much so that the people I am most grateful for are essentially our clients. I have built the strongest of relationships with our clients over the years. Experiencing how they have transitioned in a short amount of time by pivoting from in-person events to online events is what is most exciting. Many have translated into a better financial yield, further ensuring that the brand is more sustainable over time. Our clients see a general increase to their event revenue by up to 65% when they transition online. The transformation to a place of financial abundance for the clients we serve is a very rewarding experience indeed.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Nothing is more gratifying than engaging member based organizations with the ability to scale up quickly by using our technology. We fully host and manage continuing education programs optimized for online attendance & member satisfaction.

We modernize the management of your association and deliver the digital experience your members expect. We streamline your association’s events and conferences by automating all related workflows and processes. I am a huge proponent of education and that is why I work in knowledge transfer and information transfer. The career choice that I have made brings me to the forefront of ensuring that we have the right tools and technologies. In addition, an important goal in my life is to do what I love and I am connected to that wholly through my work here at Vocalmeet. I am part of the movement where traditional institutions are learning a completely new way to exist in order to stay relevant. My work is to lead this transition. I would not choose another career path.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Joined Vocalmeet”?

I had no idea that there were so many associations and trade organizations that intersect between communications, technology and education. Since Vocalmeet provides technology infrastructure for associations, I now have extensive knowledge of this sector.

That you could actually build strong, long lasting relationships with clients across geographic borders was something I could not have anticipated in the early years. Many of these individuals, I have never met in person, yet we are connected by the shared experience of the singular goal of ensuring that their organizations thrive. A shared goal is borderless.

I was surprised by the need for live technologies, especially the need for live streaming. Many pundits had anticipated that this area would be a growing practice, but now we can see how quickly the need has accelerated.

I was fascinated by how possible it is to present yourself as the thought leader and to monetize from creative content. In the age of personal branding, by increasing your attendance online, you can pretty much ensure that your organization is being recognized as the leader in your sector.

Building user focused technology platforms does not have to be difficult. The needs of the end user should always take center stage and Vocalmeet executes on this seamlessly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The continuous pursuit of knowledge is a mantra I will always champion. While misinformation and conspiracy theories are rife in today’s media landscape, ensuring access to information for those who desire to expand their knowledge base, particularly for those who wish to improve their socio economic circumstance and well being through education, is a passion that is near and dear to my heart.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the change you want to see in the world” is a quote that is attributed to Mahatma Gandhi and immediately comes to mind — you must become the change that you want to see in the world. If we want to see greater access to education, less poverty as a result of that, then we have to create the tools and the access for that to happen.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

We are building technology for what people need today and for what people will need in the future. We build and provide the online tools to enable member-based organizations and associations to grow, and to connect with their membership even during difficult times. Our solution facilitates Online Learning, Association Management, Learning Management Systems, Live Streaming, Online Conferencing, Webinars, Event & Conference Management.

