Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being

With Caregivers In Crisis, Companies Need to Step Up

Employers can ease the burden and mitigate the risk of losing critical talent.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

With the wider availability of COVID-19 vaccines and most kids around the world back in school and daycare, you might think that caregiving employees—those juggling jobs and responsibilities for family members—would be breathing a bit easier.

In fact, according to a new BCG survey of more than 19,000 employees in Japan, Germany, and the US, caregiver stress levels are higher than ever. Those that take care of children or aging parents are 1.4 times more likely to feel worried about their well-being and their future on the job than those without such responsibilities—an increase since BCG’s last caregiver survey, conducted in October 2020.

And the increased stress is affecting how well caregivers think they’re performing at work. In Japan, they are almost one and a half times as likely as those without caregiving responsibilities to feel that their performance has declined during the pandemic. In Germany and the US, they are twice as likely to feel that way.

The continuing uncertainties of the pandemic are at the heart of caregiver stress, along with staffing shortages in the care industry as well as the prohibitive cost of care. Japan and the US are in the top ten of the most expensive countries for childcare, costing up to one-third of a couple’s earnings.

Employers must step in and support their caregiving employees, both to keep them from leaving the workforce and to enable others to join. This means establishing broad childcare benefits, along with flexible work options. It also means creating an inclusive workplace, where employees feel comfortable speaking up about the challenges they face.

Read the full article here.

    Miki Tsusaka

    Senior Partner and Managing Director, The Boston Consulting Group

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Caregivers Are Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis During the Pandemic

    by Danielle Sinay
    Community//

    How Employers Can Reduce the Burden To Support Working Caregivers.

    by Michael Leyson, MBA
    Africa Studio / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    6 Signs a Caregiver May Be Burned Out and 7 Ways to Help

    by Cathy Cassata
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.