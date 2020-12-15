“Business leaders who are shaking things up” With Calvin Ayre

Bitcoin SV is a massively scaling immutable ledger; every single transaction or piece of data is stored and verifiable giving every user or business total transparency. There is nothing that can’t be built on the BSV chain. Every type of data storage and indexing you can think of and many you cannot can be done economically and with real value attached to all the date on BSV.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Calvin Ayre.

Calvin Ayre is a Canadian-Antiguan entrepreneur based in Antigua and Barbuda, and the founder of the Ayre Group, CoinGeek and Bodog entertainment brands. Most recently Ayre threw his support behind the Bitcoin SV (BSV) digital currency and the BSV blockchain, because it is the only chain that can scale to enterprise levels coupled with very low transaction fees.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Growing up on a pig farm is a surprisingly great way to understand the main elements of all aspects business. I was given my own pigs to rear and then sell — anything you do involves and incubation period and then the part where you make a transaction that pays the bills. Setting up Bodog was no different we just tweaked how we sold it. All the other online gambling products where named SportsBet, BetOnSports, SportsBo. ok etc etc we wanted turned betting into a lifestyle brand. Bodog quickly became, arguably, the biggest operator in the online gambling space. I am still proud of that but now want to really shake things up globally with something that can benefit pretty much everybody on the planet including the unbanked.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

For 3 key reasons:

Bitcoin SV is a massively scaling immutable ledger; every single transaction or piece of data is stored and verifiable giving every user or business total transparency. There is nothing that can’t be built on the BSV chain. Every type of data storage and indexing you can think of and many you cannot can be done economically and with real value attached to all the date on BSV. The extremely low transaction fees will save companies big and small fortunes — transaction fees are the hidden killer of so many businesses. This is only possible because of BSVs patent protected scaling technology. Most importantly, we can build and brand new type of internet on the BSV blockchain — the metanet. The metanet is built on a system of microtransactions (say $0.0002, or less, to post or comment or ‘like’). This model eliminates trolls and bots, nobody is harvesting and selling your data, no advertising as the model is self-sustaining. You may ask why would somebody pay even small amounts when they can have it for ‘free’ with the current model? It’s a ‘what goes around, comes around’ system: you pay, say $0.0002 to post something others then pay a similar amount to like or comment — you are know earning from your content and if somebody wanted to troll you, they have to pay for it! That’d be kind of satisfying, right?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funny mistake in a venture I was trying to sort out in my first year out of university, that had already gone out of business but was not bankrupt was to suggest we try to sort out the bill to the NY ratings agency for pennies on the dollar. This would have killed our credit rating which was still fine even though we were broke.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I did not have many mentors in business other than my father early on, but Dr Craig Wright, the inventor of Bitcoin, sure has been my mentor in this amazing technology. I usually need a Craig translator to understand him though.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruptive is only bad if there’s nothing positive motivating it. Over regulation is very disruptive to an industry but serves only to restrict creativity and is therefore negative. Most negative disruptions are self-serving: the music industry tried to block streaming to protect itself rather than its customers, same with TV and movies. I think original Bitcoin protocol (BSV) with its patent protected massive scaling powers has the ability to be disruptive in a way that is good for society.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

i) Hire good people: it’s a bit of a cliché but you can’t do it all on your own (ii) Make sure you have fun along the way: if you don’t enjoy the ride, what’s the point of doing it — too many people concentrate on the ‘making it’ part and forget to live in the present. (iii) Always ask yourself, do people need/want this product/business/thing? Do people need/want a new type internet — hell, yes!

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

In the case of Bodog: Stand out from the crowd. If you are doing what everybody else’s doing then you end up competing on price so you are driving your margin down. If you different you are desirable and therefore you are chosen for that reason. Or, in the case of BSV, that is solving a problem. Both are, in their own way lead generators in themselves.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

In the near future The BSV journey will be a very long one as there are so many people with vested interests in trying to derail it — by which I mean crypto, dark coins — not the banks. We can, and will, be working with them not against them. We have our 6th CoinGeek Conference in New York (Sept 30-Oct 2nd) where we get so showcase how BSV can becoming the plumbing behind millions of businesses.

Further down the line I have been building up The Calvin Ayre Foundation for a while now alongside a new resort in Antigua that will focus on health and wellbeing which will, of course, accept BSV payments. I am also constantly investing in companies that are utilizing the BSV blockchain and have my finger in around 30 of those particular pies.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I recently read Lifespan by David Sinclair and it’s a great book on aging well. I still like a good party, but I am taking better care of myself these days so I need to understand the science.

I also am currently reading Utopia for Realist by Rutger Bregman. It’s a alternative view of economics to the current view that is more compassionate for those at the bottom of society. I am doing a lot of charity work now so need to understand this stuff more and clearly the current system does not work for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Enjoy yourself: can I share how that was relevant? Look me up on social media — my lifestyle isn’t a brand thing, its really me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

BSV really can touch pretty much evert area of the world from food supply chains to social media, banking to bankless. Its hard to over emphasize how much good this can do. I believe that the work I am doing to grow the earn and spend economy on original Bitcoin BSV is in fact a movement for social good.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m mostly on Twitter for social even as I don’t really like social media much. I cover myself on CoinGeek.com and CalvinAyre.com also.