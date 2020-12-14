“Surround yourself with great people” with Brandon Dendas & Max Mangs

To Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle is an important foundation, but we believe the real key to empower today’s youth would be to instill refusing wasteful & harmful production practices. Parents should inspire children and teach at an early age of this decision making, especially when shopping clothing. Refusing fast fashion, and then embracing organic products that are proven to last longer, will make way for a cleaner industry.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Max Mangs.

IndieGetup is an online sustainable marketplace for men started with the purpose of connecting meaningful brands with environmentally conscious individuals. Their team hand-selects each brand and evaluates their overall style and approach to sustainability, from the manufacturing process, to the treatment of workers and the material being used in each of their products, so that you know you’re buying from an authentic company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

And thank you for thinking of us for your article. IndieGetup was not always dedicated to conscious shopping. In 2017, we kicked off IndieGetup as we found we were having a difficult time finding curated marketplaces where we can discover clothing by different lifestyles, or a one-stop-shop for several men’s brands based on different styles.

What brought us to our interests in endorsing slow fashion and ultimately creating a sustainable menswear marketplace was paved by our original efforts in the IndieGetup prototype and what we came across in our research. We discovered that a majority of fashion companies were cutting corners with their sourcing of materials, their manufacturing methods, and the treatment of workers throughout the supply chain.

Subsequentially, we learned the detrimental impact that fast fashion permits due to these shortcuts, which includes massive carbon emissions and a significant contribution to landfills. Through time, these findings led us to transform IndieGetup towards a progressive site designed to combat these and empower men’s shopping.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

Our mission at IndieGetup is to transform how the average man thinks about and shops for new clothing. We fight to neutralize the impact that fast fashion has on our planet and its inhabitants. We strive to connect people and fashion companies in a way that will revolutionize and disrupt mens fashion.

We try to tackle some of the largest problems at hand in the fashion industry by providing sustainable and fair-trade alternatives. Specifically, we aim to relinquish the popularity of clothing brands that endorse the use of toxins and inorganic materials, companies that are wasteful and expend massive amounts of water and other materials, and companies that operate on fast fashion and the mistreatment of workers.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

The IndieGetup marketplace is designed to promote eco-conscious living, and men have the ability to now ditch conventional fashion entirely. IndieGetup provides options, whether you’re looking for outerwear, a bathing suit, or a new pair of underwear, and all of which is curated and picked to neutralize climate change.

We are also proud partners of 1% For The Planet, a community that we recommend that all companies join who want to contribute to fighting climate change. Companies involved in 1% For The Planet donate a small portion of sales to an environmental non-profit organization.

The youth-led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

The first thing all parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement is to live by the new adage REFUSE, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

To Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle is an important foundation, but we believe the real key to empower today’s youth would be to instill refusing wasteful & harmful production practices. Parents should inspire children and teach at an early age of this decision-making, especially when shopping clothing. Refusing fast fashion, and then embracing organic products that are proven to last longer, will make way for a cleaner industry.

Second, parents should foster their children’s curiosity in research and investigation. Too often do people shop without understanding what is involved throughout the lifecycle of a product.

Third, parents should imprint shopping local onto their children. This can be as simple as shopping farmers markets, or local clothing companies. Engaging the youth in this method of shopping opens doors to slow shopping and full supply chain & work force transparency.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

This is tough! IndieGetup was our first venture, and we were stepping into an industry with zero experience. There was too much to learn and not enough credible resources to gear myself or Brandon in the right direction. It was a trial and error process, through-and-through.

This question is best answered looking at the 5 P’s of entrepreneurship — persistence, patience, purpose, people and profits.

Persistence. You have to be willing to work on your business 365 days for the first 3 years to make it work. Yes, there are exceptions and you should know when to pivot, but you’ll only get results through grinding every waking hour. The harder you work the luckier you get — Ben Franklin

Patience. You’re going to have to wait to see any results. We made our first $30 after 5 months! Stay grounded with your purpose and have fun with it.

Purpose. If you’re in it solely for profit, you, like most entrepreneurs will give up because things take time and you’ll lose motivation if the money isn’t coming in. Understand why you started and keep that close to your heart because things inevitably get rocky, and without purpose you’ll lose focus and quit.

People. Surround yourself with great people internally, and externally. Simply as that.

Profits. Profits should not be the only motive in your business, but there needs to be an understanding of financials in order to be successful. If you don’t have profits, you’re not running a business, you have a grueling hobby.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Truthfully, and in the realm of what is feasible, we would like to push towards the initiative of climate and temperature neutralization. This may go without saying, but through personal agency, innovation, and some government initiatives, this can be achieved, and mitigate human suffering throughout the globe.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“We have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one” — Confucius

As cliché as Confucius quotes can be, this quote particularly hits home for us and the fight for sustainability. Far too often, we think, people spend their time speeding through life, with their actions and decisions. Once one takes time to realize the power of the present — things, people, and the Earth are no longer taken for granted.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

We are most active through Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter!

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!