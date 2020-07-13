Wise Money Management: Financial Advice for New Grads, Young Professionals

Now that the virtual graduation ceremonies are over and you have settled into your first professional job, it’s time to talk money. The task of opening bank accounts, paying taxes and starting a retirement fund can seem intimidating, but there’s no time like the present to set goals and assess where you stand financially – so you can look forward to a happy, more secure future.

Here is some practical financial advice and money saving ideas to consider as you navigate through your first years as a young professional out on your own.

Tackle debt

Now that post-secondary school is complete, you should start to receive your first student loan repayment bills. On top of that, you may have credit card debt, housing and car/transportation costs, personal loans and other debt to consider. A good rule of thumb is to determine your outstanding debt up front and put it all out on the table for consideration. Then, devise a monthly budget and consider which types of debts are most important to pay immediately. Note: Pay down high interest rate credit card bills first, if you can.

Plan for the future

It may seem silly to think about retirement; afterall, you just started your career. Even so, it’s important to set money aside for your future and to think about what you want from your retired life someday. It’s a good idea to start saving now, even if it’s only a small amount. If you wait until your forties or fifties, you’re going to have to save a lot more of your income. Make sure you’re taking advantage of your employer’s retirement plan, especially since the majority of companies will match what you contribute to a plan.

Build an emergency fund.

You’ll want to have at least a small buffer for emergencies at all times, but it can be difficult to stockpile several months of replacement income when you’re first starting out. Any amount helps, but continue to pay off those high interest rate credit cards as a first priority.

Consider taxes.

When you start earning an income, you quickly realize that taxes are now a serious expense in your life, and that is why it is important to understand how they work. Both the U.S. and Canada have tax systems where you’ll pay a higher tax rate as you earn more money. However, the important thing to remember is that there are ways to curtail paying high taxes; for instance, setting money aside in a retirement fund is typically tax deferred, which in turn can lower the tax bracket that you are in.

Only spend within your means.

Blame it on expensive taste or credit cards, but spending more money on something than you can afford can turn into a problem and incur debt. For instance, you may want to buy a brand new car with leather interior, a navigation system and all the bells and whistles, but if you can’t afford it, you’ll have to look for alternatives. Here, you could always consider buying a vehicle that has been used; one with low mileage. You’d be surprised how much money that can trim from a car’s sticker price. Learn to spend within your means and you’ll avoid a lot of money issues.

The bottom line is having a proper and well-disciplined budget and spending habits can help you insure a healthy financial future.